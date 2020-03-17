Analog-to-Digital Converter Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027

Analog-to-Digital Converter Market to 2027 by Product Type (Integrating ADC, Delta- Sigma ADC, Successive Approximation ADC, Ramp ADC, Others); Resolution (8-bit, 10-bit, 12-bit, 14-bit, 16-bit, Others); Application (Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, Telecommunication, Others); – Global Analysis and Forecasts

The global analog-to-digital converter market accounted for US$ 2.30 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period 2020-2027, to account for US$ 4.09 Bn by 2027. Currently, the analog-to-digital converter market is gaining high momentum across the globe. The analog-to-digital converter market is rising owing to rising demand for energy-efficient communications network infrastructure to achieve network efficiency and continuous advancements in the automotive industry are some of the factors helps in driving the growth of A/D converters. The above-mentioned factors are expected to expand the scope of analog-to-digital converter market during the forecast period.

Global Analog-to-Digital Converter Market – Company Profiles

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation

Analog Devices Inc.

Cirrus Logic Inc.

Maxim Integrated, Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Rohm Co., Ltd.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Digital engagement of the US consumers, operator investment in the LTE and fiber network upgrades, leading R&D investments, favorable economy as well as business environment, and large-scale mobile and telecommunication media convergence in the region are the major trends that anticipated to have a positive impact on the 5G deployment in North America. On the other hand, rapid developments, government support, and digitalization of the economy are some of the factors which help the economy to move forward from developing stage to a developed phase. Owing to the continuous evolution of IoT-based applications, deployment of 5G is gaining high traction and therefore is projected to have a positive impact on the growth of analog-to-digital converter market.

The overall analog-to-digital converter market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the analog-to-digital converter market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the global analog-to-digital converter market based on all the segmentation provided concerning five primary reasons such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the analog-to-digital converter market.

