Anastrozole Market Scope,Trends, Strategy, Industry Outlook to 2027- Accord Healthcare Ireland, Apotex, Cipla, Hisun, JUVIS, Mylan, Natco, Synthon, Teva, Zydus

Anastrozole is an aromatase inhibitor, which helps to decrease the overall levels of estrogen in a woman’s body. The compound is prescribed for women who have had menopause. Anastrozole is preferred as a treatment for breast cancer among women. By the administration of this drug, estrogen is blocked, due to which the cancer cells feeding off estrogen may be unable able to survive.

The anastrozole market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the rising number of breast cancer cases. Also, the supportive government policies for cancer treatment are likely to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

The anastrozole market is segmented on the basis of route of administration and distribution channel. Based on mode of administration the market is segmented as, oral, intravenous and intramuscular. On the basis of distribution channel the market is categorized as, hospital pharmacies and retail pharmacies.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the anastrozole market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The anastrozole market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting anastrozole market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the anastrozole market in these regions.

