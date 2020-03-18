Ancient & Specialty Grain Flour Market to Create Lucrative Opportunities for Existing Companies as Well as New Players

Global Ancient & Specialty Grain Flour Market: Overview

Ancient & specialty grains include gluten-free non-wheat grains such as teff, spelt, quinoa, millet, kamut, buckwheat, barley, and amaranth. The global ancient & specialty grain flour market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate, attributed to high demand for the ingredient in the product across the segments of food & beverages industries including bakery, confectionary, ready-to-eat products, etc.

Global Ancient & Specialty Grain Flour Market: Dynamics

High preference for organic and gluten-free products among the consumer across the globe is one of the crucial demand side factor driving the ancient & specialty grain flour market over the forecast period. Other factors fuelling the global ancient & specialty grain flour market include rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases and coeliac diseases among the aging population. Growing demand products such as for ready-to-eat, bakery, confectionary, etc. is expected to create high impact over the growth of global ancient & specialty grain flour market. However, the high cost of isodecyl citrate is expected to restrain its growth in developing economies such as the Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. Merger & acquisition among the end-user including bakery manufacturers, confectionary manufacturers, and other food producers and ancient & specialty grain flour suppliers are the trending factors in global ancient & specialty grain flour market over the forecast period. Moreover, companies manufacturing ancient & specialty grain flour products can leverage potential opportunities in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, attributed to increasing per capita income as well as growing population.

Global Ancient & Specialty Grain Flour Market: Segmentation

The global ancient & specialty grain flour market is segmented on the basis of application, end-use, source, and region. Among the product type segments, non-wheat grains segment is expected to dominate the global ancient & specialty grain flour market, attributed to high demand for the gluten-free products across the globe. On the basis of end-use, confectionaries segment is expected to dominate the global ancient & specialty grain flour market followed by bakery segment. Whereas, ready-to-eat products segment is expected to expand at a relatively high growth rate in global ancient & specialty grain flour market over the forecast period. Among the product type segments, cereals segment is expected to dominate the global ancient & specialty grain flour market across the globe.

Based on the product type, the global ancient & specialty grain flour market is segmented into:

Non-wheat Grains Flour

Rye Flour

Barley Flour

Other Flour (teff, spelt, quinoa, millet, kamut, buckwheat, amaranth, etc.)

Based on the end-use, the global ancient & specialty grain flour market is segmented into:

Bakery

Confectionary

Ready-to-eat Products

Others

Based on the source, the global ancient & specialty grain flour market is segmented into:

Legumes

Cereals

Global Ancient & Specialty Grain Flour Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the global ancient & specialty grain flour market is fragmented into seven regions namely, North America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa and Japan. The North America market is expected to dominate global ancient & specialty grain flour market in terms of revenue share over the forecast period followed by Western Europe ancient & specialty grain flour market, attributed to increasing consumer preference for gluten-free ready-to-eat products. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a relatively significant growth rate in the global ancient & specialty grain flour market over the forecast period, owing to increasing per capita income and rapid growth rate processed food market in the region. The Middle East & Africa, Eastern Europe, and Latin America are expected to represent a moderate opportunity in the global ancient & specialty grain flour market, owing to the moderate economic and industrial development in the region. Overall, the outlook for the global ancient & specialty grain flour market is positive over the forecast period, attributed to the preference for limited gluten intake in the daily diet by the wide population across the globe.

Global Ancient & Specialty Grain Flour Market: Key Players

Some of the players identified in the global ancient & Specialty grain flour market include Limagrain, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Associated British Foods PLC., General Mills, Inc., Hain Celestial Group Inc., Parrish and Heimbecker, Enjoy Life Foods LLC, The Scoular Company, Cargill Inc., Sunopta Inc., and Agrana Beteiligungs-AG.