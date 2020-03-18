Androgenic Alopecia Therapeutics Market Overview, Trends, Segmentation to 2027

Androgenic alopecia is a genetic condition, which results into hair loss among both men and women. In the case of men, the hairline recedes, gradually leading to disappearance of hair from the crown and frontal scalp, whereas among women, a common thinning over the entire scalp with most extensive hair loss at the crown is witnessed. Some medical conditions leading to the occurrence of androgenic alopecia includes, enlargement or tumor in the prostate among men, coronary heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure. Among women, the occurrence of androgenic alopecia is associated with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

The androgenic alopecia therapeutics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to rise in the cases of androgenic alopecia across the globe, coupled with change in lifestyle leading to baldness. Also, increased R&D expenditure for the development of innovative products are expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

The androgenic alopecia therapeutics market is segmented based on therapy type, gender, sales channel, and end user. Based on therapy type the market is segmented as, medicines, surgery and other therapies. Based on gender the market is categorized as, female and male. Based on sales channel, the market is categorized as, over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription. Similarly, based on end user, the androgenic alopecia therapeutics market is classified as, hospitals, dermatology clinics and home care settings.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the androgenic alopecia therapeutics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The androgenic alopecia therapeutics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting androgenic alopecia therapeutics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the androgenic alopecia therapeutics market in these regions.

