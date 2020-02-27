Anesthesia Monitoring Market Research report 2019: Opportunity and Growth Analysis |GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, HEYER Medical AG, Infinium Medical, IRadimed Corporation, Löwenstein Medical GmbH & Co. KG

Anesthesia monitoring market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Technological advancement in anesthesia monitoring and rising aging population is the factor for the growth of this market.

The anesthesia monitoring Market analysis report covers detailed value chain analysis of the Market. The value chain analysis helps to analyze major upstream raw materials, major equipment’s, manufacturing process, and downstream customer analysis and major distributor analysis are mentioned in the report along with all the drivers and restrain for the market. It presents a comparative detailed analysis of the all regional and player segments, offering readers a better knowledge of where areas in which they can place their existing resources and gauging the priority of a particular region in order to boost their standing in the market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global anesthesia monitoring market are ACOMA Medical Industry Co., Ltd, BPL Medical Technologies, Danmeter ApS, Dixion distribution of medical devices GmbH, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, HEYER Medical AG, Infinium Medical, IRadimed Corporation, Löwenstein Medical GmbH & Co. KG, Medasense Biometrics Ltd., Medtronic, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., NeuroWave Systems Inc., NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Absolute Medical Services, Inc., Nonin, Veterinary Anesthesia Systems, Inc., BD, CNSystems Medical Technology GmbH., Allied Medical Limited and others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2016, Senzime announced that they have acquired Acacia Designs BV. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen them in the perioperative patient monitoring and Senzime will be able to add more products to their portfolio and provide advanced products to the healthcare products. With this acquisition, they will be able to provide patients with solution and products so they can track biological and physiological processes during or after any surgery

In September 2015, BPL Medical Technologies announced the acquisition of Penlon Ltd. The main aim of the acquisition is to help the BPL to strengthen them in the global market. The technologies of the Penlol will also help the company to produce advanced anaesthesia machines and vaporizers and will expand their product development capabilities

Segmentation: Global Anesthesia Monitoring Market

By Product

Advanced Anesthesia Monitors Anesthesia Gas Monitors Depth of Anesthesia Standalone Capnography Monitors Other Monitors

Basic Anesthesia Monitors

Integrated Anesthesia Workstation

By End- User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

