Animal Autoimmune Diseases Testing Market to Register a Robust Growth Rate During the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Animal autoimmune diseases are the result of specific immune responses and directed against self. Animals have the ability to control immune aggression. It acquired the capacity to avoid self-reaction called as tolerance, which allows removal of antigenic pathogens in the absence of self-recognition. Sometimes, autoimmune cells will get activated due to molecular imitation between pathological antigens and self. Animal autoimmune diseases mostly arise from prolonged sustained immune responses against self. This mechanism is responsible for the breakdown of animal autoimmune tolerance. Animal autoimmune diseases mainly induced by triggering lymphocytes.

In some cases because of autoimmune diseases, the animal loses complete or part of the targeted tissue. In other cases, animal tissues are damaged chronically by an autoimmune reaction, which results in inhibition of the tissue. Once if the autoimmune reaction started, it leads to the impairment of the targeted tissue. The reasons for animal autoimmune diseases are obscure; it appears that malfunction occurs in recognition, whereas animal body fails to differentiate foreign and self. Trauma, viral infections, and vaccination are most common reasons for autoimmune diseases in animals. Most common type of autoimmune diseases in animals are systemic lupus erythematosus, autoimmune myasthenia gravis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, diabetes mellitus, and thrombocytopenia. Treatment mainly includes conventional steroids at high doses.

Animal Autoimmune Diseases Testing Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing incidence of autoimmune diseases of animal requires a continuous diagnosis and treatment because they pose a potential threat to the life of the animal. In most of the cases, autoimmune diseases can’t treat. So proper care and diagnosis in early stages are required to save the life of the animals. Due to technology transfer, diagnostics test become more precise, convenient, and easy than the conventional diagnostic test which gives result faster and detailed. It results in the complete understanding of autoimmune diseases by veterinary doctors. It makes easy to control the autoimmune diseases by the animal owners. A range of diagnostic tests is used to diagnosis the autoimmune diseases. It gives a new opportunity to the animal autoimmune disease testing manufacturers. The government is also taking initiates to protect the companion animals from autoimmune diseases. All these factors drive the burgeoning growth of the animal autoimmune diseases testing the market.

Gaps in epidemiological knowledge on certain autoimmune diseases and pitfalls in identifying animal antigen/immunogenic structure are acts as the restraint in the growth of the animal autoimmune diseases testing the market.

Animal Autoimmune Diseases Testing Market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on Test

Anti-Nuclear Antibody Testing

Coombs Testing

Lupus Erythematosus cell test

Immunofluorescent Antibody testing

Coagulation tests

Activated Partial Thromboplastin Time

Prothrombin Time

Thrombin Time

Von Willebrand’s Factor

Segmentation based on Animal Type

Companion Animals

Live Stocks Animals

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Veterinary Diagnostic Centers

Animal Autoimmune Diseases Testing Market: Market Overview

Rising awareness of animal autoimmune diseases and increasing care of companion animals are fueling the growth of the animal autoimmune testing market. Companies are mainly focusing on customization of diagnostic tools to address the unmet needs of animal autoimmune diseases testing the market. The future of animal autoimmune diseases testing anticipated with double CAGR during the forecasted period.

Animal Autoimmune Diseases Testing Market: Region-wise Overview

Global Animal Autoimmune Diseases Testing Market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia -Pacific & Japan, The Middle East and Africa regions and Latin America by region wise. North America dominates the global Animal Autoimmune Diseases Testing Market due to the high penetration of diagnostic testing in this region, and in North America, USA is a major stakeholder. Europe and Asia-pacific are the fastest growing market in Animal Autoimmune Diseases Testing Market due to rising awareness of autoimmune diseases in these regions. The economic conditions in Asia-pacific region rise the animal autoimmune diseases testing market to new heights. The Middle East and Africa regions and Latin America are also showing significant growth because of increasing number of awareness in this regions during the forecasted period.

Animal Autoimmune Diseases Testing Market: Key Participants

Alvedia

VMRD

IVD Technologies

Nova Tec Immundiagnostica GmbH

Immunolab GmbH

The companies are mainly focusing on collaboration and partnership to keep up the pace of the competitiveness and to acquire new markets.

