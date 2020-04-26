Animal Feed Market 2020 Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth, Development and Forecast by 2025

The Nutritional and Economic wellbeing of several of nation has been much contributed by the rising consumption of livestock, of meat and animal derived products globally. Animal feeds have played the foremost role in the worldwide food industry and feed these products been the largest and vital component for ensuring safety, affordable and abundant animal proteins.

There has been a demand for animal derived products globally since last few years like dairy, livestock and fish etc. The International Feed Industry Federation (IFIF) has recorded the growth in production especially in the developing regions, with the developed regions reported to be more/less stable. The global feed industry has grown in production value and volume with a response increase in global population, rate of urbanization and the growing consumer purchasing power.

A challenge faced by the animal feed industry analysis in the present scenario is that more than 1 billion ton feed manufactured by the industry participants, 300 billion tons is manufactured on directly on farm mixing. So, the food safety bodies do not examine this mixing done by the farmers and when audit is processed later, there is trouble.

The Poultry carries the biggest segment of the feed industry. Crop residues, fodder, by-products of cereal, household wastes and more were used as feed within the small scale and traditional poultry farming. Increasing demand for poultry meat with rising food chain business offering variety of nutrition and rich meat, the requirement for high-quality and commercially developed feed have witnessed an impressive demand in the market. However, which is more likely, expected to further increase during the forecast period.

The global animal feed market share is segmented into product, and region. Based on the product the market is divided into poultry, swine, ruminant, and aquaculture. Discussing on the regional outlook, the market is widely range to America, APAC, and EMEA.

The animal feed market value hold a prominent driving factors which is resulting the growing demand for meat products acquired from poultry animals, livestock, and several other forms of meat such as aquatic products. The nutritional value of the meat sourced from these animals, including their flesh quality, and weight can be uplifted if they are fed with proper nutrients and food supplements.

Leading players of the animal feed market include Cargill, DowDuPont, Land O’Lakes, Charoen Pokphand Foods, BASF and more others.

Key Segmentation of the Global Animal Feed Market 2018-2025

Animal feed market growth based on product

Poultry

Swine

Ruminant

Aquaculture

Animal feed market growth based on geographic regions

Americas

APAC

EMEA

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Animal Feed Market’:

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing economies

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics

– Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, and product types

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market

