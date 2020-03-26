Animal Health Care Market: Future Scenarios and Business Opportunity Analysis 2025
Competitive Analysis
segmented as follows:
By Zone
- North India
- East India
- West India
- South India
By Animal Type
- Livestock
- Bovine Species
- Porcine Species
- Ovine Species
- Poultry Species
- Companion
- Canine Species
- Feline Species
By Distribution Channel
- Veterinary Hospitals
- Veterinary Clinics
- Pharmacies and Drug Stores
- Others (Direct Distribution, Pet Shops)
By Therapeutic Type
- Drugs
- Anti-infective by route of administration
- Analgesic, Antipyretic, and Anti-inflammatory by route of administration
- Parasiticides by route of administration
- Dewormers by route of administration
- Others by route of administration
- Vaccines
- Live Attenuated Vaccine by route of administration
- Inactivated Vaccine by route of administration
- Other Vaccine by route of administration
