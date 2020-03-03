Animation Design Software Market Challenging Health Concerns 2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Animation Design Software market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Animation Design Software market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

The Animation Design Software market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Animation Design Software market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Animation Design Software market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

History Year: 2014 – 2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of solution, the global Animation Design Software market report covers the following solutions:

Key Trends

Several of the new web-based tools and software for animation design are extremely easy to use hence, perfectly suitable for everyday applications. Animation design software is increasingly used in the creation of various animated films and video games, on account of which the global market is expected to witness accelerated growth. Another key growth driver of the market is the popularity of 3D animation. The gaming industry is one of the key end users industries of the market, contributing significantly towards expansion. The rising deployment of virtual reality (VR) animations in filmmaking has emerged as a key trend in the global animation design software market.

Global Animation Design Software Market: Market Potential

A number of market vendors are focusing on product development and product differentiation. For example, one of the leading players, Artefact, has announced the launch of its new free software which can be used in the prototyping of interactive animation projects in April 2017. Called Storyboard VR, the software can be used in the same way as traditional storyboarding tools where creation of multiple scenes is possible to test the flow of the experience. The firm says making the software available for free can boost experimentation across organizations and industries so as to inspire the development of new experiences in the VR medium.

Similarly, during the same month, children’s app creator, Hullabalu came up with a new software, Lightwell, which enables designers, artists, and animators to provide an animated, highly interactive experience without the necessity of writing codes. In March 2017, Reallusion, a 2D and 3D animation software developer, introduced a new character design tool, Character Creator (CC) 2.0 that is capable of dynamically designing superior quality 3D appearances and characters.

Some leading market players are offering continuous updates via subscription-based services. For instance, Foundry, a leading creative software developer, introduced Modo 11.0, the first upgraded version of Modo 11 Series, apart from the launch of a new subscription model for offering greater convenience and choice to its customers.

Global Animation Design Software Market: Regional Outlook

The global animation design software market can be segmented into Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and North America. During 2016, the global animation design software market was led by North America. The presence of the world’s largest television and film industry in the U.S. has aided the expansion of the animation design software market in North America. Asia Pacific is also slated for high growth during the forecast period. The thriving entertainment industries in emerging nations such as China and India is responsible for the quick expansion of Asia Pacific.

Global Animation Design Software Market: Competitive Analysis

Adobe, Daz Productions, Autodesk, NewTek, Corel Corporation, Corus Entertainment, Blender Foundation, The Foundry Visionmongers, Pixologic, NEMETSCHEK GROUP, EIAS3, Xara Group, Luxion, and TVPaint Developpement are some of the prominent vendors in the global animation design software market.

