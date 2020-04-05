Anti-Drone Market – Analysis on Current Trends by 2025

Anti-Drone Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Anti-Drone is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Anti-Drone in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Anti-Drone Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Market Segmentation

This research report provides in-depth analysis of the global Anti-Drone market on the basis of Type of anti-drones and end-users. The Anti-Drone market on the basis of type has been classified into detection and neutralizing type of anti-drones. The detection type anti-drones have further been bifurcated into Radar Based, Passive optics (cameras), Active optics (LIDAR), Acoustics, RF emissions and others. The neutralizing type of anti-drones anti-drone have again been sub-divided into Jamming, Interception, Drone Rifles, Drone Capture Nets, Laser and others. In terms of geographical regions, the report segments the global Anti-Drone market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. The report provides cross-sectional analysis of the global Anti-Drone market in terms of market estimates and forecasts for all segments across different geographic regions along with the respective countries.

Global Anti-Drone Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also includes competitive profiling of major players engaged in developing Anti-Drones. Major business strategies adopted by them, their market positioning, and various recent developments have also been identified in the research report. This report also provides market share analysis of major players in the Anti-Drone market based on their 2016 revenues.

The key players in the global Anti-Drone market include Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd, Boeing Co., Dedrone, DeTect, Inc, DRONESHIELD, Enterprise Control Systems, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Theiss UAV Solutions, LLC., SAAB A.B. and SRC, Inc. Factors such as the increasing level of innovations and emergence of new start-ups in the anti-drone market are expected to raise the competition among manufacturers of anti-drones in the next few years.

The global Anti-Drone market is segmented as below:

Global Anti-Drone Market, By Type

Detection System Radar Based Passive optics (cameras) Active optics (LIDAR) Acoustics RF emissions Others

Neutralizing System Jamming Interception Drone Rifles Drone Capture Nets Laser Others



Global Anti-Drone Market, By End-Use

Government

Military

Airfields

Buildings

Power Stations

Fuel Storage

Others

Global Anti-Drone Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Russia The U.K. Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East North Africa South Africa Rest of Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



