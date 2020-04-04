Anti-Drone Market: Strategic Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of the Industry, 2023

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Anti-Drone Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Anti-Drone from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2025 by region country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Anti-Drone market

Market Segmentation

This research report provides in-depth analysis of the global Anti-Drone market on the basis of Type of anti-drones and end-users. The Anti-Drone market on the basis of type has been classified into detection and neutralizing type of anti-drones. The detection type anti-drones have further been bifurcated into Radar Based, Passive optics (cameras), Active optics (LIDAR), Acoustics, RF emissions and others. The neutralizing type of anti-drones anti-drone have again been sub-divided into Jamming, Interception, Drone Rifles, Drone Capture Nets, Laser and others. In terms of geographical regions, the report segments the global Anti-Drone market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. The report provides cross-sectional analysis of the global Anti-Drone market in terms of market estimates and forecasts for all segments across different geographic regions along with the respective countries.

Global Anti-Drone Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also includes competitive profiling of major players engaged in developing Anti-Drones. Major business strategies adopted by them, their market positioning, and various recent developments have also been identified in the research report. This report also provides market share analysis of major players in the Anti-Drone market based on their 2016 revenues.

The key players in the global Anti-Drone market include Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd, Boeing Co., Dedrone, DeTect, Inc, DRONESHIELD, Enterprise Control Systems, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Theiss UAV Solutions, LLC., SAAB A.B. and SRC, Inc. Factors such as the increasing level of innovations and emergence of new start-ups in the anti-drone market are expected to raise the competition among manufacturers of anti-drones in the next few years.

The global Anti-Drone market is segmented as below:

Global Anti-Drone Market, By Type

Detection System Radar Based Passive optics (cameras) Active optics (LIDAR) Acoustics RF emissions Others

Neutralizing System Jamming Interception Drone Rifles Drone Capture Nets Laser Others



Global Anti-Drone Market, By End-Use

Government

Military

Airfields

Buildings

Power Stations

Fuel Storage

Others

Global Anti-Drone Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Russia The U.K. Germany France

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East North Africa South Africa Rest of Africa

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Anti-Drone market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.

Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis.

Anti-Drone Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution.

Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value market share, and production market share by type.

Market Size by Application: This section includes Anti-Drone market consumption analysis by application.

Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global Anti-Drone market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.

Anti-Drone Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Anti-Drone market value chain, and sales channel analysis.

Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.