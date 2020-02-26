Anti UAV Defence System Market to Witness Exponential Growth by 2026

A latest study released by Data Bridge Market Research on Global Anti UAV Defence System Market covering key business segments and wide scope geographies to get deep dive analyzed market data. This report focuses on Anti UAV Defence System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. The new strategic plan and suggestions that will help old as well as new market players to maintain the competitiveness are also discussed. An exhaustive study of the industry has been given in this report which explains what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends. The potential of this industry segment has been rigorously investigated in conjunction with primary market challenges. The Anti UAV Defence System report provides a far-reaching analysis of the Anti UAV Defence System market by types, applications, players and regions. The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2014-2020, which would enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities. This study helps to perceive the dynamic condition, important players and market drivers. The seven-year period of the Anti UAV Defence System market can evaluate how the market is expected to evolve. Top Companies Profiled In This Report Includes, Thales Group, Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Saab AB, Raytheon Company, IAI, DRONESHIELD, Liteye Systems, Inc., Theiss UAV Solutions, LLC, BSS Holland B.V., Airbus S.A.S, Battelle Memorial Institute, Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., Chess Dynamics Ltd, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Aaronia AG and others.

Latest Report on “Anti UAV Defence System Market size | Industry Global Anti UAV Defence System Market By Product Type (Portable Type, Vehicle Mounted Type), Application (Civil & Commercial, Military), Technology (Traditional Kinetic Systems, Electronic, Laser System), Type (Detection Systems, Detection & Disruption), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 Analyzes current market size and upcoming 7 years growth of this industry.

Global anti UAV defence system market is projecting a rise in estimated value by registering a healthy CAGR of 11.02% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to Increase in threats, Increase in security at airports from unidentified drones and Increasing demand in defence sector.

Global Anti UAV Defence System Market By Product Type (Portable Type, Vehicle Mounted Type),

Global Anti UAV Defence System Market By Application (Civil & Commercial, Military),

Global Anti UAV Defence System Market By Technology (Traditional Kinetic Systems, Electronic, Laser System),

Global Anti UAV Defence System Market By Type (Detection Systems, Detection & Disruption),

Global Anti UAV Defence System Market By By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Anti UAV Defence System Market Share Analysis

Global anti UAV defence system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of anti UAV defence system market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Key Developments in the Market

In November 2018, Raytheon Co got a contract from US Army for Ku-band radio frequency radars. KuRFS is an advanced scanning system which delivers precise fire control and ‘sense and warn’ capability for various missions.

In September 2018, Drone Tracker 3.5 was launched by the Dedrone. It has the capability to detect all the drones over a protected territory. The system uses Dedrone’s DroneDNA database in order to distinct RF, Wi-Fi, and autonomous drones.

In September 2018, an MoU was signed among the Thales Group, EPE and Department 13 International Ltd for the integration of a software named MESMER into the Thales Bushmaster vehicle. MESMER act as anti-drone system and hence provides safety to personnel.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Company profile analysis covers in-depth analysis of the player’s business and key financial metric such as net revenue, revenue breakup by segment and by region, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, key business strategy, major products and services, and recent news and other market activities.

