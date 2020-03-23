Anticoagulants Market Summary Comprises Key Regions, Growth, Segmentation Till 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Anticoagulants are used to eradicate the risk of blood clots in the body. The blood clots are formed when platelets stick together and proteins in the blood bind together to form a solid mass. Usually, blood clots play an important role in stopping external bleeding caused by any injury to the skin. The anticoagulants stop the platelets from adhering to one another and clotting proteins from binding together. These are commonly used in the treatment of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), atrial fibrillation, pulmonary embolism and managing high and adequate risk of stroke.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The anticoagulants market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to increasing aging population, RISING investment in R&D in the pharmaceutical sector and the introduction of innovative oral anticoagulants drugs and rising number of mergers & acquisitions of drug manufacturing companies. However, stringent regulations by various governments and risk of side-effects & complications associated with the usage of oral anticoagulants are likely to hamper the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Get sample PDF copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004062/

In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Aspen Holdings

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Novartis AG

The global anticoagulants market is segmented on the basis of drug class, route of administration, application and distribution channel. Based on drug class, the market is classified as novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs), heparin & low-molecular-weight heparin (LMWH), vitamin K antagonist and others. On the basis of route of administration, the market is classified as oral anticoagulant and injectable anticoagulant. On the basis of application, the market is classified as atrial fibrillation & heart attack, stroke, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), pulmonary embolism (PE) and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is classified as hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies and online pharmacies.

It provides overview and forecast of the global anticoagulants market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The anticoagulants market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region. The report analyzes factors affecting anticoagulants market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the anticoagulants market in these regions.

Purchase Copy of This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004062/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]