Antihelminthics Market Expansion to Be Persistent During 2019-2025

The global Antihelminthics market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Antihelminthics market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). The market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions. Each segment of the Antihelminthics market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Antihelminthics market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Abbott

Novartis

ZEISS International

Johnson & Johnson

Sanofi

Merck & Co.

GlaxoSmithKline

Astellas Pharma

Bayer

Mentis Pharma

Pfizer

Sanofi

ALLERGAN

AstraZeneca

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Benzimidazoles

Abamectin

Salicylanilides

Praziquantel

Other

Segment by Application

Schistosomiasis

Fasciolasis

Filariasis

Angiostrongylosis

Ascariasis

Giardiasis

Other



