Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market 2020:Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments | Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Tekmira Pharmaceuticals, Benitec Biopharma, Sanofi, Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Antisense and RNAi therapeutics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Rising prevalence of the genetic diseases, neurological disorders and advancement in the biotechnological sector are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

The major players covered in the antisense and RNAi therapeutics markets are Astellas Pharma Inc, Quark, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Tekmira Pharmaceuticals, Benitec Biopharma, Sanofi, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Silence Therapeutics, Cenix BioScience, Sirnaomics, CureVac AG, BioNTech SE, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Arbutus Biopharma, Marina Biotech, Inc and among others.

Global Antisense and RNAi Therapeutics Market Scope and Market Size

Antisense and RNAi therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of indication, technology, and route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.

On the basis of indication, the antisense and RNAi therapeutics market is segmented into oncology, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), respiratory disorders, neurological disorders, infectious diseases and others. The technology segment for antisense and RNAi therapeutics market includes RNA Interference, Antisense RNA. The RNA interference segment is further categorized into small interfering RNA (siRNA) and microRNAs (miRNAs).



Route of administration segment of antisense and RNAi therapeutics market is segmented into pulmonary delivery, intravenous injections, intra-dermal, intraperitoneal, topical and others.

On the basis of end-user, the antisense and RNAi therapeutics market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and others .

Antisense and RNAi therapeutics market has also been segmented based on the distribution channel into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy others.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global, By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

