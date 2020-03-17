Antivirals Market Challenges, Key Players, Market Segments, Development, Opportunities, Forecasts 2027

The Antivirals Market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major industry leading players along with the company profiles and strategies adopted by them. This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly. A separate section with industry key players is included in the report, which provides a comprehensive analysis of price, cost, gross, revenue, product picture, specifications, company profile, and contact information.

Top Key Players:

Abbott Laboratories

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Bristol-Myers-Squibb

Broad Institute

Hoffmann-La Roche

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mylan N.V

Novartis AG

An antivirals drugs is a class of medication that is used specifically for treating the viral infection rather than the bacterial ones. Most of the antivirals are used for some specific viral infection whereas broad-spectrum antivirals is effective against the wide range of viruses. Like antibiotic specific antivirals are used for specific viruses. If you have been suffering from fever, an antiviral drug may be about 70% to 90% effective in preventing illness. Most antibiotics, antiviral drugs do not destroy their target pathogen instead they inhibit their development.

The antivirals market is segmented on the basis of drug type, therapeutics, end user and target. Based on drug type the market is segmented as generic and branded. On the basis of end user the market is categorized as hospitals, clinics and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs). On the basis of therapeutics the market is categorized as HIV/AIDS therapeutics, hepatitis (B & C) therapeutics, herpes therapeutics, influenza therapeutics and others (pneumonia). On the basis of target the market is categorized as DNA polymerase, NS3 protease, reverse transcriptase and others.

