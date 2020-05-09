Aptamers Market 2020-2026 Drivers and SWOT Analysis || Key Players – Aptamer Sciences Inc., AMBiotech, Aptagen, Aptamer Group, Aptus Biotech

By keeping an eye on the market conditions and market trends, market research study is initiated depending on client’s requirements to form this business document. This Aptamers market report gives the details about market definition, market drivers, market restraints, market segmentation with respect to product usage and geographical conditions, key developments taking place in the market, competitor analysis, and the research methodology. One of the most noteworthy parts of this Aptamers Market report is competitor analysis with which businesses can estimate or analyse the strengths and weaknesses of the competitors to gain benefits.

Global Aptamers Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 176.86 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 722.69 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 19.01% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing R&D investments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global aptamers market are Aptamer Sciences, Inc., AMBiotech, Aptagen, LLC., Aptamer Group, Aptus Biotech, Base Pair Biotechnologies, Cambio, NeoVentures Biotechnology Inc., SOMALOGIC, INC., TriLink BioTechnologies, LLC, Vivonics Inc., NOXXON Pharma, 2bind GmbH, NOVAPTECH, Donovan Biotechnology, LLC, ATDBio Ltd., AuramerBio, Barrick Lab, Creative Biogene, AMS Biotechnology (Europe) Limited, IBA GmbH and Kaneka Corporation among others.

Market Definition: Global Aptamers Market

Aptamers are single-stranded DNA or RNA (ssDNA or ssRNA) molecules. Aptamers are the oligonucleotide or peptide molecules that bind to a specific target molecule. It assumes to have a variety of shapes due to their tendency to form helices and single-stranded loops. There are many advantages of these small molecules in comparison to the antibodies.

Segmentation: Global Aptamers Market

Aptamers Market : By Type

DNA-Based Aptamers

RNA-Based Aptamers

XNA-Based Aptamers

Aptamers Market : By Application

Diagnostics

Therapeutics Development

Research and Development

Other Applications

Aptamers Market : By Technology

SELEX

Other Technologies

Aptamers Market : By End User

Academic and Government Research Institutes

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Other End Users

Aptamers Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Aptamers Market:

In September 2018, a journal has been published by the MDPI, which explains about the use of aptamers in cancer therapy. This has highlighted different perspectives and challenges for aptamers to be used in diagnostic and therapeutic agents.

In September 2018, Base Pair Biotechnologies was awarded for discovering aptamers to canine oncology biomarkers. It can be used in development and validation of non-mouse reagents which can enable preclinical development of novel therapeutics

Aptamers Market Drivers

Increased R&D investments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors

Low cost of aptamers

High efficiency of aptamers to bind large molecules as compared to antibodies

Aptamers Market Restraints

Low market acceptance can be considered as a restraint for the market

Lack of trained professionals can also be considered as a restraint for the market

Aptamers Market : Competitive Analysis

Global aptamers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global aptamers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Features mentioned in the report

Changing market dynamics of the industry To get a comprehensive overview of the Aptamers Market. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value In-depth market segmentation Competitive landscape of Aptamers Market

