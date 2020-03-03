Arc Welding Equipment Market Detail Analysis focusing on Application, Types and Regional Outlook

The arc welding process is the most preferred welding process adopted worldwide in the current scenario. As arc welding requires the use of filler metal to initiate the joining process, the market share of filler metals is the largest in the overall parent market. Arc welding can be considered as a part of the metal welding family where the welding operation uses electricity as a source of energy to fuse two or more metal work pieces together. Though arc welding techniques can be achieved through different processes, there are almost nine commercially accepted processes today. The most common among these nine welding techniques is shielded metal arc welding (SMAW), which uses a single consumable electrode to drive the welding process; cheap and easy availability of this technique makes it a standout among welding personnel. Conversely, this technique cannot be deployed for industrial applications owing to manual nature of the process and also because it consumes precious lead time. FCAW is similar to SMAW but the electrode is fed continuously and the slag coating is cored in the filler metal.

In a new report titled “Arc Welding Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017–2025),” our analysts have observed that the most common welding techniques utilized for welding operations are PAW, GMAW and SAW. These techniques can be automated with the help of software and servo motors and are at present in the growth and maturity phase. Three types of arc welding techniques namely EGW, ESW and AHW are on the verge of being phased out in the near future owing to unfavorable working characteristics, complexities in construction and associated cost restraints. Our analysts have observed that reduction in prices, a capability to weld different materials, wider product portfolio and long-term supply relations with key end use industries as well as the employment of localized arc welding professionals are some of the key strategies of leading players to enhance customer base and market share.

The global arc welding equipment market is driven by the growth of its end-use industries

The global arc welding equipment market is driven by the growth of its end-use industries such as ship building and fabrication. Asia Pacific, North America and Europe will draw in a major market share in the current and upcoming years. Asia Pacific, North America and Europe hold the highest market potential in the global arc welding equipment market. The Middle East and Africa will remain a slightly underachieving market throughout the forecast period due to low automotive and industrial manufacturing activities in this region. Arc welding equipment represents a significant market share at the global level in terms of volume and will be the most preferred type of welding for fabrication, industrial and shipbuilding; making it an attractive opportunity for manufacturers to invest in the development and marketing of arc welding equipment.

Report Structure

Primarily, we have focused on highlighting the numerous developments that are likely to take place in the global arc welding equipment market in the coming decade. Our analysts have studied the market extensively and have identified multiple drivers, restraints, and trends that are expected to influence the global arc welding equipment market and consequently the business operations of the leading as well as second-in-line players functioning in the global arc welding equipment market. Through extensive research, our analysts have studied how the different market dynamics are likely to impact the current environment and future scenario of the global arc welding equipment market, thereby providing useful insights to market players to plan their differentiating strategies capable of evolving with the changing market landscape.

Market Segmentation

By Technology Plasma Arc Welding (PAW) Shielded Metal Arc Welding (SMAW) Flux Cored Arc Welding (FCAW) Electroslag Arc Welding (ESW) Electrogas Arc Welding (EGW) Gas-Tungsten Arc Welding (GTAW) Gas-Metal Arc Welding (GMAW) Submerged Arc Welding (SAW) Others (Atomic Hydrogen Welding)

By Automation Level Manual Semi-automatic Automatic

By Region Asia Pacific North America Latin America Europe Middle East & Africa

By Technology and Gas Usage Plasma Arc Welding (PAW) Argon Helium Hydrogen Flux Cored Arc Welding (FCAW) Argon Carbon Dioxide Oxygen Electroslag Arc Welding (ESW) Argon Carbon Dioxide Gas-Metal Arc Welding (GMAW) Argon Oxygen Carbon Dioxide Nitrogen Helium Gas-Tungsten Arc Welding (GTAW) Argon Hydrogen Helium Others (Atomic Hydrogen Welding) Hydrogen

Research Methodology

We have adopted a systematic research approach while inspecting this market. In-depth secondary research is used to arrive at the overall market size, top industry players, top products and industry associations. Our analysts have formulated a detailed discussion guide to conduct interviews with industry experts, industry players, distributors and retailers. Data is validated using the triangulation method, wherein primary and secondary data along with XploreMR analysis contribute to the final data. We have also analyzed companies’ annual reports, investor presentations, SEC filings and press releases to fetch substantial information about the market size, trends, opportunities, drivers and restraints.

