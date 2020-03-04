Architectural Paints and Coatings Market: What will restrict growth globally? | AkzoNobel, Dow Chemical Company, PPG Industries

“

Architectural Paints and Coatings Market 2020: Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, March 2020: The Architectural Paints and Coatings market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Architectural Paints and Coatings Market Research Report 2020-2026]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Architectural Paints and Coatings market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Market research report for easy to understand detailed breakdown of market growth factors, advance technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with qualitative research of key company profiles and strategies of players such as AkzoNobel, Dow Chemical Company, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, BASF Coatings, Valspar, Nippon Paint, Kansai Paint, Berger Paints, Becker Industrial Coatings, Caparol, Hempel, Jotun, Terraco Group, National Paints, Asian Paints, Arya Paints, Mas Paints . Conceptual analysis of the Architectural Paints and Coatings Market product types, application wise segmented study.

Scope of Report:

The Architectural Paints and Coatings market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2014, grew to xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2026, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2026. Based on the Architectural Paints and Coatings industrial chain, this report mainly elaborates the definition, types, applications and major players of Architectural Paints and Coatings market in details. Deep analysis about market status (2014-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2026), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also be included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a panorama of industrial development and characteristics of the Architectural Paints and Coatings market.

The qualitative research report on ‘Architectural Paints and Coatings market’ covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

The in-depth information by segments of the Architectural Paints and Coatings market:

Key players:

AkzoNobel, Dow Chemical Company, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, BASF Coatings, Valspar, Nippon Paint, Kansai Paint, Berger Paints, Becker Industrial Coatings, Caparol, Hempel, Jotun, Terraco Group, National Paints, Asian Paints, Arya Paints, Mas Paints

By the product type:

Water-Borne

Solvent-Borne

Other

By the end users/application:

Residential

Non-Residential

What You Can Expect From Our Report:

✒ Total Addressable Market [Present Market Size forecasted to 2026 with CAGR]

✒ Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

✒ Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]

✒ Market Size Breakdown by Product/ ServiceTypes – [ ]

✒ Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users – [ ]

✒ Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market

✒ Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable

✒ Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

✒ Pricing Trend Analysis – Average pricing across regions

✒ Brandwise Ranking of Major Market Players globally

Research Design Historical Data

(2014-2019) Industry Trends

Competitive Landscape

By Manufacturers;

Expansion;

Mergers and Acquisitions

Market Segment

By Types

By Applications

By Regions/Geography Global Market Size (Volume and Value);

Status and Outlook;

Volume and Value for Major Players

Market Share

Growth Rate

Present Situation Analysis;

Volume and Value

Market Share

Growth Rate

Present Situation Analysis Influencing Factors Market Environment

Government Policy

Technological Changes

Market Risks Market Drivers

Growing Demand of Downstream

Reduction in Cost

Market Opportunities and Challenges Market Forecast

(2020-2026) Market Size Forecast

Global Overall Size

By Type/Product Category

By Applications/End Users

By Regions/Geography Key Data

Market Size (Volume and Value)

Market Share

Growth Rate

Growth Rate

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Architectural Paints and Coatings Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Architectural Paints and Coatings

1.2 Architectural Paints and Coatings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Water-Borne

1.2.3 Solvent-Borne

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Architectural Paints and Coatings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Architectural Paints and Coatings Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Non-Residential

1.3 Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Market Size

1.4.1 Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Architectural Paints and Coatings Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Architectural Paints and Coatings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Architectural Paints and Coatings Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Architectural Paints and Coatings Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Architectural Paints and Coatings Production

3.4.1 North America Architectural Paints and Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Architectural Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Architectural Paints and Coatings Production

3.5.1 Europe Architectural Paints and Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Architectural Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Architectural Paints and Coatings Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Architectural Paints and Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Architectural Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Architectural Paints and Coatings Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Architectural Paints and Coatings Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Architectural Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Architectural Paints and Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Architectural Paints and Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Architectural Paints and Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Architectural Paints and Coatings Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Architectural Paints and Coatings Business

7.1 AkzoNobel

7.1.1 AkzoNobel Architectural Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Architectural Paints and Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 AkzoNobel Architectural Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Dow Chemical Company

7.2.1 Dow Chemical Company Architectural Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Architectural Paints and Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Dow Chemical Company Architectural Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 PPG Industries

7.3.1 PPG Industries Architectural Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Architectural Paints and Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 PPG Industries Architectural Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Sherwin-Williams

7.4.1 Sherwin-Williams Architectural Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Architectural Paints and Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Sherwin-Williams Architectural Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 BASF Coatings

7.5.1 BASF Coatings Architectural Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Architectural Paints and Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 BASF Coatings Architectural Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Valspar

7.6.1 Valspar Architectural Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Architectural Paints and Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Valspar Architectural Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Nippon Paint

7.7.1 Nippon Paint Architectural Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Architectural Paints and Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Nippon Paint Architectural Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Kansai Paint

7.8.1 Kansai Paint Architectural Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Architectural Paints and Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Kansai Paint Architectural Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Berger Paints

7.9.1 Berger Paints Architectural Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Architectural Paints and Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Berger Paints Architectural Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Becker Industrial Coatings

7.10.1 Becker Industrial Coatings Architectural Paints and Coatings Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Architectural Paints and Coatings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Becker Industrial Coatings Architectural Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Caparol

7.12 Hempel

7.13 Jotun

7.14 Terraco Group

7.15 National Paints

7.16 Asian Paints

7.17 Arya Paints

7.18 Mas Paints

8 Architectural Paints and Coatings Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Architectural Paints and Coatings Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Architectural Paints and Coatings

8.4 Architectural Paints and Coatings Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Architectural Paints and Coatings Distributors List

9.3 Architectural Paints and Coatings Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Market Forecast

11.1 Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Architectural Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Architectural Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Architectural Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Architectural Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Architectural Paints and Coatings Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Architectural Paints and Coatings Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Architectural Paints and Coatings Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Architectural Paints and Coatings Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Architectural Paints and Coatings Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

”