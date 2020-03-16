Architectural Paints & Coatings Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain 2019-2020
The global Architectural Paints & Coatings market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Architectural Paints & Coatings market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Architectural Paints & Coatings market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Architectural Paints & Coatings market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Architectural Paints & Coatings market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the Architectural Paints & Coatings market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Architectural Paints & Coatings market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered:
AkzoNobel
Dow Chemical Company
PPG Industries
Sherwin-Williams
BASF Coatings
Valspar
Nippon Paint
Kansai Paint
Berger Paints
Becker Industrial Coatings
Caparol
Hempel
Jotun
Terraco Group
National Paints
Asian Paints
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Water-Borne
Solvent-Borne
Other
Segment by Application
Residential
Non-Residential
