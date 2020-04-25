Artery Stenosis Drug Market 2020-2027 Booming || Leading Players – Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline plc, ALLERGAN, Novartis AG, Merck & Co. Inc, Sanofi, Pfizer Inc;

Artery stenosis drug market­ is expected to grow with the substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2020-2027. The report contains data of the base year 2019 and historic year 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to rising patient awareness regarding early detection, prevention, and treatment of strokes.

The major players in artery stenosis drug market­ are Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline plc, ALLERGAN, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc, Sanofi, Pfizer Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, CELGENE CORPORATION, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bayer AG, Baxter, Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Cook Group among others.

Market Definition: Global Artery Stenosis Drug Market

Artery stenosis is a narrowing of the arteries that supply oxygen rich blood to vital organs and tissues such as brain, kidney and limbs. The causes of Artery stenosis is the deposition of plaque (atherosclerosis) inside the artery wall which reduces blood flow to the vital organs and tissues. Mostly people suffering from artery stenosis have no symptoms until the artery becomes severely narrowed. Symptoms generally occur with a mini-stroke followed by dizziness, fainting and blurred vision.

According to W.H.O, cardiovascular diseases accounts for the most deaths globally than any other cause. In 2016, approximately 17.9 million people died from cardiovascular diseases, representing 31% of all global deaths, out of these deaths, 85% are due to stroke and heart attack.

Global Artery Stenosis Drug Market­ Scope and Market Size:

Artery stenosis drug market­ is segmented of the basis of indication type, treatment, drugs, route of administration, distribution channel and end user. The growth among these specific segments will help users analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and difference in your target markets.

Based on indication types, the artery stenosis drug market is segmented as carotid artery stenosis, renal artery stenosis, peripheral artery stenosis, coronary artery stenosis and others.

Based on treatment, the artery stenosis drug market is segmented as medication and surgery.

Based on the drugs, the artery stenosis drug market is segmented into atorvastatin, fluvastatin, heparin, minoxidil, aspirin and others.

Based on the route of administration, the artery stenosis drug market is segmented into oral and intravenous.

Based on the distribution channel, the artery stenosis drug market is segmented as hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy, retail pharmacy.

Based on end user, the artery stenosis drug market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others.

Global Artery Stenosis Drug Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific in Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Israel, Egypt, Kuwait, Rest of Middle East and Africa as a part of Middle East and Africa, Argentina, Brazil, Peru and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Artery Stenosis Drug Market : Drivers

Growing geriatric population across the world is driving the market growth

Increasing adoption of an unhealthy lifestyle is boosting the market growth

Rising prevalence of diabetes and obesity will also accelerate the market for artery stenosis drug

Improvement of healthcare infrastructure in developing economies is enhancing the market growth

Artery Stenosis Drug Market : Restraints

High cost of diagnostics and surgeries is hindering the market in the forecast period

Stringent government regulations is hampering the market of artery stenosis drug

Issue of restenosis even after the treatment may restrain the market growth

Key Developments in the Market

In February 2019, M.A. MedAlliance SA received Breakthrough Device designation from the U.S FDA for selution, sirolimus, sustained limus release (SLR) drug-eluting balloon (DEB) catheter, to treat coronary disease. This designation will provide company with the priority review and assistance from the FDA regarding device development and its approval.

In October 2018, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc received the U.S FDA approval for Xarelto (rivaroxaban), factor Xa (FXa) inhibitor for the treatment of chronic coronary or peripheral artery disease. This drug is specifically approved for reducing the risk of major cardiovascular disorders such as stroke and myocardial infarction in patients with chronic coronary artery disease (CAD) or peripheral artery disease (PAD).

Competitive Analysis:

Artery stenosis drug market­ is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of artery stenosis drug market ­for Global Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technical Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global artery stenosis drug market­ outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period.

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players.

