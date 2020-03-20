Artificial Intelligence In Fashion Market 2027 – IBM , Microsoft , Oracle , SAP SE

“Artificial Intelligence In Fashion Market” 2027 research report provides a global picture of the “Artificial Intelligence In Fashion” and provides forecasts and statistics in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers explanatory analysis, including detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, and the latest news. The study also explains the future opportunities and sketches of the major players involved in hiking in terms of income in Artificial Intelligence In Fashion.

The artificial intelligence in fashion market has been segmented on the basis of offerings, deployment, application, end-user industry, and geography. The artificial intelligence in fashion market based on offerings is sub-segmented into solution and services. The solution segment is expected to hold the prime market share in the artificial intelligence in fashion market. The artificial intelligence in fashion market on the basis of deployment is segmented into cloud and on-premise. The cloud segment led the artificial intelligence in fashion market and it is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The market for artificial intelligence in fashion by application is further segmented into product recommendation, virtual assistant, product search and discovery, creative designing and trend forecasting, customer relationship management, and others. The product recommendation segment led the artificial intelligence in the fashion market in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

Top Leading Key Players:

Adobe Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Catchoom Technologies S.L.

Facebook, Inc.

Google LLC

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

AI integration in fashion plays a crucial role in sales, marketing, and customer-focused purposes. Initial adopters point toward the key impacts of technology in improving customer experience and decent growth in company revenue. Elevated customer experience helps the retailer to crack entirely new tactics of customer engagement and communication. With AI integration, the retailers can precisely spot the customers’ expected needs at precise times and offer the appropriate product to gain a competitive advantage. Some of the past initiatives taken in the fashion industry sector which has revolutionize the use of AI in the sector are North Face leveraging IBM Watson’s ML technology to recommend more personalized apparel to the customers.

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and groswth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Artificial Intelligence In Fashion.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Artificial Intelligence In Fashion.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Artificial Intelligence In Fashion.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Artificial Intelligence In Fashion.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

This report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including qualitative and quantitative information. Provides an overview and forecast of the Artificial Intelligence In Fashion market based on products and applications. This report assesses market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period: drivers, limits, opportunities, and future trends, and provides a thorough PEST analysis of all five regions.

