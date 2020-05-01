Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market To account to USD 264.85 billion By 2026|Qventus Inc, IDx Technologies Inc., K Health, Prognos, Medopad Ltd., Viz.ai Inc., Voxel Technology, Renalytix AI plc, Beijing Pushing Technology Co. Ltd., PAIGE

Data Bridge Market Research has provides the Qualitative and informative knowledge by adding titled “Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Deep Learning, Computer Vision, NLP, Others), Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud), Application (X-Ray, CT, MRI, Ultrasound, Molecular Imaging), Clinical Applications (Breast, Lung, Neurology, Cardiovascular, Liver, Prostate, Colon, Musculoskeletal, Others), End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Research Laboratories, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026. In this report, Researchers have analyzed Strength, Weakness, opportunities and threats in the market and provides the unbiased picture of the market with the Qualitative and informative knowledge. The Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market report additionally states import/trade utilization, free market activity figures, cost, value, volume and gross edges.

Market Analysis:

Global Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market of which artificial intelligence in medical imaging is a part of is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 21.48 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 264.85 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 36.89% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Global artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to better visualization and conclusive results in diagnostic procedure with the application of artificial intelligence in medical imaging.

Download Sample PDF Report https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-artificial-intelligence-in-medical-imaging-market

Key Market Competitors:

BenevolentAI

OrCam

Babylon

Freenome Inc.

Clarify Health Solutions

BioXcel Therapeutics

Ada Health GmbH

GNS Healthcare

Zebra Medical Vision Inc.

Qventus Inc

IDx Technologies Inc.

K Health

Prognos

Medopad Ltd.

ai Inc.

Voxel TechnologyRenalytix AI plc

Beijing Pushing Technology Co. Ltd.

PAIGE

mPulse Mobile

Suki AI Inc.

BERG LLC

Zealth Inc.

OWKIN INC

MD.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Zealth Inc. (Notable Healthcare), announced Series A funding for the company, expanding the financing capital of the company to USD 19.3 million. With this expansion, the company is expected to drive its products portfolio and expand the market share with its recent product launch of a voice-powered AI wearable device for doctors.

In September 2017, International Conference on Intelligent Robots & Systems conducted the 30th IROS, 2017 conference discussing the uses and applications of robotics in healthcare, medical imaging and interventions. The conference was conducted in Vancouver, Canada from September 24-28, 2017.

Get Detailed TOC https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-artificial-intelligence-in-medical-imaging-market

Segmentation:

Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

Technology

Deep Learning

Computer Vision

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Others

By Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud

Application

X-Ray

Computed Tomography (CT)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Ultrasound

Molecular Imaging

Clinical Applications

Breast

Lung

Neurology

Cardiovascular

Liver

Prostate

Colon

Musculoskeletal

Others

End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Laboratories

Others

Competitive Analysis:

Global artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of artificial intelligence in medical imaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Speak to Author https://databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-artificial-intelligence-in-medical-imaging-market

About Data Bridge Market Research

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune. We ponder into the heterogeneous markets in accord with our clients needs and scoop out the best possible solutions and detailed information about the market trends. Data Bridge delve into the markets across Asia, North America, South America, Africa to name few.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]