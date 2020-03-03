Artificial Intelligence in The Construction Market Latest Growth, Trends, Analysis And Forecast by 2026

The global Artificial Intelligence in The Construction market is anticipated to grow nearly at a CAGR of 34.9 % to reach US$ 2,317 Million by 2026. The primary growth drivers of the Artificial Intelligence in The Construction Market is the flexibility in designing, planning, and other processes using artificial intelligence. In addition, the increasing need for building security will also have a positive impact on market growth. Significant developments in surveillance, monitoring, and maintenance systems that use AI technologies to anticipate and alert against adverse situations are gradually increasing the role of AI-based technology in the construction industry. One of the important factors driving the growth of AI in the construction industry is the augmenting demand for data integration and visual analytics.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) refers to human intelligence simulation of computers designed to think as human beings and imitate their behavior. The concept may also be extended to any computer displaying human mind-related characteristics such as thinking and problem-solving. Artificial intelligence is grounded on the principle that human intelligence can be defined in such a way that it can be easily imitated and executed by a machine, from the simplest to the more complex. Artificial intelligence objectives include learning, reasoning, and perception.

The rising demand for AI-based solutions and applications, the need for more security measures at construction sites, and AI technologies and services capabilities to reduce production costs are expected to drive AI growth in the construction industry.

The increasing need for construction safety and the requirement for cost-effective solutions expected to drive AI growth in the construction industry. The lack of skilled labor in the global construction industry, which may be attributed to the strict migration regulations in developed regions, fuels the construction sector’s appetite for AI-based automation.

The Artificial Intelligence in The Construction market bifurcated into Solutions, and Services. The solutions segment is anticipated to have a larger market size since AI in construction solutions plays an essential role in the efficient and effective functioning of construction businesses using Natural Language Processing (NLP); and machine learning and deep learning technologies.

The major market players in the Global Artificial Intelligence in The Construction are IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Alice Technologies, eSUB, Smartvid.io, Aurora Computer Services, Autodesk, Building System Planning, Renoworks Software, Askporter, Darktrace, SmarTVid.Io, Jaroop, Predii, Lili.Ai, Deepomatic, Assignar, Beyond Limits, Coins Global, Plangrid, Doxel, Bentley Systems, and other Prominent Players are expanding their presence in the market by implementing various innovations and technologies.

