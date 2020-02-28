Artificial Intelligence Platform Market – Key Players, Applications, Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Global Artificial Intelligence Platform market – A brief by PMR

The business report on the global Artificial Intelligence Platform market serves a compilation of market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations. With the help of DROT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis, the authors of the report have presented the factors – positive and negative – that are influencing the market progress.

As per the report, the global market of Artificial Intelligence Platform is US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 with xx% CAGR from 2014 to 2018 and it is spectated to peg US$ xx Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of xx% from 2019 to 2029.

Key Players

Some key players of artificial intelligence platform market are Microsoft Corporation, Arterys, Alphabet, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel, Infosys, Wipro, Ayasdi, Bowery Farming, Salesforce, Qualcomm, NVIDIA, Freenome, Amazon Web Services, Absolutdata, SAP and HPE. These companies are expected to influence the artificial intelligence platform market during forecast period also.

Artificial Intelligence Platform Market: Regional Overview

North America market is expected to have potential growth in the artificial intelligence platform due to the increasing demand for intelligent virtual assistants. Rising trend of smart infrastructures is also expected to drive the growth of artificial intelligence platform market during the forecast period. Europe is expected to have a considerate growth in the artificial intelligence platform market due to an increase in adoption of the artificial intelligence platform by various manufacturing and automobile industries for improving operational efficiency and productivity. The Middle East and Africa is also expected to have significant growth in the artificial intelligence platform market due to presence of various small and medium-sized startups (based on artificial intelligence platform). Evolving IT, electronics and electrical industries in SEA are expected to be responsible for the significant growth of the artificial intelligence platform market. Artificial intelligence platform market in Japan is expected to grow during the forecast period due to introduction of humanoids concept in industries because of lack of manpower in Japan. Increase in need of autonomous weapons in defense sectors in China is expected to raise adoption of artificial intelligence platform in the market.

