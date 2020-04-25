Asia Pacific AWS Managed Services Market Climbs on Positive Outlook of Booming Sales | Smartronix Inc., Amazon, Reliam LLC, Microsoft Azure, Stratalux

Leading Player of Asia Pacific AWS Managed Services Market are Accenture plc, DXC Technology Company, 8K Miles Software Services Ltd., Smartronix Inc., Amazon, Reliam LLC, Microsoft Azure, Stratalux, Claranet Group, Capgemini, GS Lab, Cloudnexa, e-Zest, Onica, Capgemini SE, Cloudnexa, Inc., Cloudreach, Logicworks, , Slalom LLC., Rackspace Inc., and many more.

Asia Pacific AWS managed services market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 17.1% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Get Exclusive Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts [email protected] https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=asia-pacific-aws-managed-services-marketAWS managed services market assists in providing AWS cloud managing services to the customers that automate infrastructure management for the AWS deployments. The services are major for migrating the on premise server or workloads to the cloud specifically to public cloud but also use private or hybrid clouds. There are various reasons due to which AWS managed services are considered such as data protection, upgradation, low cost of the services, data storage, accessibility, continuous monitoring of the cloud and others.

Recent Industry Developments

In 2014, Accenture announced its collaboration with AWS for end-to-end cloud migration and management services.

In 2018, Claranet achieved the level of AWS well architected partner, which will help them to offer the security, high performance, resilient and efficient infrastructure for user applications

In 2018, Smartronix announced its partnership with CLOUDHEALTH TECHNOLOGIES, a cloud services management provider, to provide continuous cloud optimization and cost management, which would help the customers to optimize the data for efficiency and other factors.

In 2018, AWS started to offers in delivering faster and efficient videos, building intelligent video applications enhanced through machine learning to media and entertainment companies, enterprises, start-ups, and government agencies.

Key Segmentation of Asia Pacific AWS Managed Services Market

By Services Type (Operations Services, Cloud Migration Services, Advisory Services),

Country (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Table Of Contnts Is Available [email protected] https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=asia-pacific-aws-managed-services-marketAbout Data Bridge Market Research:

