Asia Pacific Cell Line Development Market is Expected to Grow at Impressive CAGR of 14.0% by 2027 with Top Key Players

The Asia Pacific cell line development market is expected to reach US$ 2,813.78 Mn in 2027 from US$ 987.48 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 14.0% from 2020-2027.

The growth of the cell line development market is primarily attributed to the increasing foreign direct investments in these countries, highly skilled, efficient, and a large number of human resources, streamlining government policies resulting in high expenditures for the biotechnology sector.

In the last few years, stem cell research became a significant field in the Asia Pacific medical sector, experiencing good development vision for the treatment of some challenging diseases. The government of the country organized various awareness programs for stem cell research. Moreover, the growing number of players operating across the country manufactures products for cell line development. The countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea are estimated to serve various growth opportunities due to the rising development in the biotechnology sector.

Moreover, the companies are performing various activities for the cell line development market, for instance, Selexis, Carestream Avacta, JSR Life Sciences. has done recent developments for products. Some of the recent developments are mentioned below.

Table 1. Recent Developments For Dental X-Ray in the Market

Month & Year Company Description

October, 2019 Teneobio Selexis SA and Teneobio, Inc. announced a commercial license agreement (CLA) for the development of Teneobio’s Human Heavy-Chain Antibodies (UniAbs), a new class of multi-specific biologics, for the treatment of multiple myeloma, lymphoma and prostate cancer.

June, 2019 Selexis Avacta Group plc and Selexis, a pioneering life sciences company and global leader in mammalian cell line generation technology, partnered to develop the Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) cell line that will be used to manufacture Avacta’s first Affimer clinical candidate for first-time-in-human clinical trials.

June, 2017 JSR Life Sciences JSR Life Sciences (JLS) announced to acquire Selexis SA, a pioneering life sciences company and global leader in mammalian (suspension-adapted CHO-K1) cell-line generation technologies. Selexis will be integrated within KBI Biopharma’s operations to create the most robust and fastest “Gene to GMP” service offering in the biopharmaceutical industry.

In 2018, the recombinant cell line segment held the most significant market share of the cell line development market, by type. This segment is also anticipated to dominate the market in 2027 owing to its popularity among manufacturers for the production of therapeutic recombinant proteins. The hybridomas segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period.

The Japan cell line development market is dominated by intraoral media and reagent segment in 2019 with a considerable market share, by product. This segment is also predicted to dominate the market in 2027. Also, media and reagent segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing research activities in biotechnology sector.

In 2019, the Bioproduction segment held a considerable market of the cell line development market, by the application. This segment is also predicted to dominate the market in 2027 owing to higher demand of biologics. However, the drug discovery segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for cell line development included in the report are Chinese Academy of Sciences, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, and others.

Major Highlights Of The Report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

