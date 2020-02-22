Asia-Pacific Clinical Trial Imaging Market Quantitative Analysis By Quotient Sciences, worldcare Clinical, Navitas Life Sciences, Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies

The Asia-Pacific Clinical Trial Imaging Market business research report is a resource, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2026. The market report also computes the market size and revenue generated from the sales. The report proves to be indispensable when it comes to market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements. This report presents key statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and also acts as a valuable source of leadership and direction. What is more, Asia-Pacific Clinical Trial Imaging Market report analyses and provides historical data along with the current performance of the market.

Asia-Pacific Clinical Trial Imaging Market By Product & Services (Services, Software), Modality (Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Echocardiography, Nuclear Medicine, Positron Emission Tomography, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Optical Coherence Tomography, Others), Application (Oncology, Neurology, Endocrinology, Cardiology, Dermatology, Hematology, Others), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academic and Government Research Institutes, Medical Device Manufacturers, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Tender Sales), Country (China, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, South Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis: Asia-Pacific Clinical Trial Imaging Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are BioTelemetry, Inc, IXICO plc, Resonance Health, Bioclinica, ICON plc, Radiant Sage LLC, Lyscaut Medical Imaging Company, Quotient Sciences, worldcare Clinical, Navitas Life Sciences, Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies, Intrinsic Imaging, Image Core Lab, ERT Clinical, Perspectum Diagnostics, Anagram 4 clinical trials, Parexel International Corporation among others.

Imaging techniques are highly used in oncological clinical trials for gaining accurate evidences in order to make a good decision. In the clinical trial imaging, the technology of imaging representations for medical includes the service of radiographers (X-ray technologists), medical physicists, radiologists, sonographers (ultrasound technologists), nurses and biomedical engineers.

The first computer-based image analysis was introduced in the year 1960. Initially medical imaging was started with the technology of X-rays, at that time the procedure of X-ray would be passed through the body onto some film, which would generate an image and it would take around 11 minutes to complete the procedure of X-ray. Digitalization technique was introduced in 1970. This new technique contains digital image of the inner parts of the body such as computed tomography scanner. This digital technique has many benefits such as ease of storing records, it has the ability to use computers to analyze images and detect issues and it has the ability to enhance images with the use of technology.

Asia-Pacific clinical trial imaging market is projected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Clinical Trial Imaging Market

Asia-Pacific clinical trial imaging market is segmented into five notable segments which are basis of product & services, modality, application, end user and distribution channel.

On the basis of product & services, the market is segmented into services and software

On the basis of modality, the market is segmented into computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, echocardiography, nuclear medicine, positron emission tomography, X-ray, ultrasound, optical coherence tomography and others

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into oncology, neurology, endocrinology, cardiology, dermatology, hematology and others

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, academic and government research institutes, medical device manufacturers and others

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct sales and tender sales

Recent Developments

In September 2019, ERT clinical expands to Heart Health and Research which is focused on raising awareness about the conditions that lead to cardiac arrest. The objective of this expansion is to access cardiac safety with additional support to provide cost efficient screenings to ensure children safety.

In March 2019, ERT Clinical launches India’s first purpose built, connected spirometry solution which is used for global clinical trials. It captures the clinical data to meet the requirements and ensures the quality data that are easily accessible by clinical trial users. ERT Spirosphere maintains focus on the quality of data and the patient like the biometric fingerprint that ensures only trained proffesionals can operate the device and therefore the program updates are deployed quickly for sites. It helps to understand the specific needs and built first spirometers involved in clinical trials as a healthcare device.

In June 2018, Bioclinica expanded and enhanced its SMART technology with Medical Imaging, Interactive Response Technology (IRT) and Electronic Data Capture (EDC). After expanding their clinical trial imaging technology the company has enhanced their credibility in the market.

Table of Contents:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION

1.3 OVERVIEW OF ASIA-PACIFIC CLINICAL TRIAL IMAGING MARKET

1.4 LIMITATIONS

1.5 MARKETS COVERED

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2.1 MARKETS COVERED

2.2 ASIA-PACIFIC CLINICAL TRIAL IMAGING MARKET: GEOGRAPHICAL SCOPE

2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

2.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING

2.5 DBMR TRIPOD DATA VALIDATION MODEL

2.6 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS

2.7 ASIA-PACIFIC CLINICAL TRIAL IMAGING MARKET: DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID

2.8 DBMR VENDOR SHARE ANALYSIS

2.9 MULTIVARIATE MODELING

2.1 PRODUCTS LIFELINE CURVE

2.11 SECONDARY SOURCES

2.12 ASSUMPTIONS

3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 DRIVERS

3.1.1 RISING R&D EXPENDITURE

3.1.2 INCREASING NUMBER OF CONTRACT RESEARCH ORGANIZATION

3.1.3 INCREASING PREVALENCE OF CHRONIC DISEASES

3.1.4 GROWTH IN THE PHARMACEUTICAL AND BIOTECHNOLOGY INDUSTRIES

3.2 RESTRAINTS

3.2.1 HIGH RISK RADIATION CAUSING DISEASES

3.2.2 HIGH IMPLEMENTATION COST OF IMAGING SYSTEMS

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES

3.3.1 STRATEGIC INITIATIVES FOR BUSINESS EXPANSION

3.3.2 DEVELOPMENT OF INNOVATIVE IMAGING MODALITIES AND CONTRAST AGENTS

3.3.3 EMERGING ECONOMIES

3.4 CHALLENGES

3.4.1 STRICT REGULATORY POLICIES

3.4.2 COST OF CLINICAL TRIALS

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

6 ASIA-PACIFIC CLINICAL TRIAL IMAGING MARKET, BY PRODUCT AND SERVICES

6.1 OVERVIEW

6.2 SERVICES

6.2.1 OPERATIONAL IMAGING SERVICES

6.2.2 READ ANALYSIS SERVICES

6.2.3 TRIAL DESIGN CONSULTING SERVICES

6.2.4 SYSTEM AND TECHNICAL SUPPORT SERVICES

6.3 SOFTWARE

7 ASIA-PACIFIC CLINICAL TRIAL IMAGING MARKET, BY APPLICATION

7.1 OVERVIEW

7.2 ONCOLOGY

7.2.1 ECHOCARDIOGRAPHY

7.2.2 MAGNETIC RESONANCE IMAGING

7.2.3 COMPUTED TOMOGRAPHY

7.2.4 POSITRON EMISSION TOMOGRAPHY

7.2.5 NUCLEAR MEDICINE

7.2.6 X-RAY

7.2.7 ULTRASOUND

7.2.8 OPTICAL COHERENCE TOMOGRAPHY

7.2.9 OTHERS

7.3 NEUROLOGY

7.3.1 COMPUTED TOMOGRAPHY

7.3.2 MAGNETIC RESONANCE IMAGING

7.3.3 POSITRON EMISSION TOMOGRAPHY

7.3.4 NUCLEAR MEDICINE

7.3.5 X-RAY

7.3.6 ULTRASOUND

7.3.7 OPTICAL COHERENCE TOMOGRAPHY

7.3.8 OTHERS

7.4 ENDOCRINOLOGY

7.4.1 COMPUTED TOMOGRAPHY

7.4.2 MAGNETIC RESONANCE IMAGING

7.4.3 POSITRON EMISSION TOMOGRAPHY

7.4.4 NUCLEAR MEDICINE

7.4.5 X-RAY

7.4.6 ULTRASOUND

7.4.7 OPTICAL COHERENCE TOMOGRAPHY

7.4.8 OTHERS

7.5 CARDIOLOGY

7.5.1 X-RAY

7.5.2 ULTRASOUND

7.5.3 COMPUTED TOMOGRAPHY

7.5.4 MAGNETIC RESONANCE IMAGING

7.5.5 NUCLEAR MEDICINE

7.5.6 POSITRON EMISSION TOMOGRAPHY

7.5.7 OPTICAL COHERENCE TOMOGRAPHY

7.5.8 ECHOCARDIOGRAPHY

7.5.9 OTHERS

7.6 DERMATOLOGY

7.6.1 ULTRASOUND

7.6.2 X-RAY

7.6.3 MAGNETIC RESONANCE IMAGING

7.6.4 COMPUTED TOMOGRAPHY

7.6.5 OPTICAL COHERENCE TOMOGRAPHY

7.6.6 POSITRON EMISSION TOMOGRAPHY

7.6.7 NUCLEAR MEDICINE

7.6.8 OTHERS

7.7 HEMATOLOGY

7.7.1 ULTRASOUND

7.7.2 COMPUTED TOMOGRAPHY

7.7.3 MAGNETIC RESONANCE IMAGING

7.7.4 X-RAY

7.7.5 POSITRON EMISSION TOMOGRAPHY

7.7.6 NUCLEAR MEDICINE

7.7.7 OPTICAL COHERENCE TOMOGRAPHY

7.7.8 ECHOCARDIOGRAPHY

7.7.9 OTHERS

8 ASIA-PACIFIC CLINICAL TRIAL IMAGINGMARKET, BY MODALITY

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.2 COMPUTED TOMOGRAPHY

8.3 MAGNETIC RESONANCE IMAGING

8.4 ULTRASOUND

8.5 POSITRON EMISSION TOMOGRAPHY

8.6 X-RAY

8.7 ECHOCARDIOGRAPHY

8.8 NUCLEAR MEDICINE

8.9 OPTICAL COHERENCE TOMOGRAPHY

8.1 OTHERS

9 ASIA-PACIFIC CLINICAL TRIAL IMAGING MARKET, BY END USER

10 ASIA-PACIFIC CLINICAL TRIAL IMAGING MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTOR

11 ASIA-PACIFIC CLINICAL TRIAL IMAGING MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

12 ASIA-PACIFIC CLINICAL TRIAL IMAGING MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE

13 COMPANY PROFILE

