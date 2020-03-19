Asia Pacific Colostrum Market 2020 Growth And Regions Analysis

Colostrum market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 572.16 Mn in 2019 to US$ 804.69 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 4.4% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The growth of the colostrum market in this region is primarily due to large production of colostrum based products. The countries are also the largest exporters and consumers for colostrum based and other dairy products. In addition, rising demand for the colostrum, development in the field of the livestock sector are likely to increase the growth opportunities during the coming years.

Get Sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00009034/

The colostrum market in the region is largely held by countries such as China, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. The factors leading to the growth of the colostrum market in these countries are the large production of colostrum based products. The countries are also the largest exporters and consumers for colostrum based and other dairy products.

In addition, in the other countries of Asia Pacific the rising demand for the colostrum, development in the field of the livestock sector, development for the colostrum and raising awareness about the benefits of colostrum are estimated to grow the colostrum market during the forecast period.

Get Discount on This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00009034/

China is anticipated to lead the adoptions of Colostrum across the Asia Pacific region through the forecast period. The colostrum market in China is expected to grow significantly, owing to the largest consumption of colostrum and colostrum based products. In the country, the epidemic of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) has resulted in the highest demand for colostrum. Also, the consumption of milk and milk products has increased across the country. It is also increased the production of milk production in the past few years.

Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00009034/

ASIA PACIFIC COLOSTRUM – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

• Whole Colostrum Powder

• Skimmed Colostrum Powder

• Specialty

By Application

• Nutritional Supplementation

• Animal Feed

• Others

By Country

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• South Korea

• New Zealand

• Vietnam

• Philippines

Companies Mentioned

• Saskatoon Colostrum Company Ltd

• Biochem Zusatzstoffe Handels- und Produktionsgesellschaft mbH

• Dairy Tech Inc.

• ImmuCell Corporation

• Fonterra Co-Operative Group

• Immuno-Dynamics, Inc.

• E.C.I.

• PanTheryx

• coloQuick Int.

• BIOSTRUM NUTRITECH PVT. LTD.

Contact Us:

2Call: 646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]