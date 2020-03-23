Asia Pacific Specialty Hospitals Market Expected to Reach US$ 99.0 Mn in 2027 – Encompass Health , Kindred Healthcare, Memorial Sloan-Kettering, Steward Health Care System, Belhoul, Advanced, HCA Management, TH Medica, Universal Health Services

Sameer Joshi

The Asia Pacific Specialty hospitals market is expected to reach US$ 99.0 Mn in 2027 from US$ 73.6 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.4% from 2018-2027. The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising PPP initiatives in this region and growing geriatric population in the Asia Pacific region. Whereas, problems associated with specialty hospitals and increased specialty hospitals costs concerns is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

A public-private partnership (PPP) is a cooperative arrangement between two or more public and private hospitals. There are deficiencies in public hospitals, hence partnership with private sector has emerged as a new avenue to eradicate the insufficiencies. The approach also includes developing private specialty hospital on public land that allows certain number of beds/ treatments available to publicly funded patients.

Japan is anticipated to lead the adoptions of Specialty Hospitals across the Asia Pacific region through the forecast period. The private hospitals such as Tokatsu Dialysis Hospital & Clinics offers 14 different medical specialties such as nephrology, cardiovascular, gastroenterological surgery and orthopedics among others. Likewise, the another multispecialty hospital in Japan is Sakra World Hospital which provide services for the neurosciences, cardiac sciences, women and child health, orthopedics, digestive and HPB sciences and renal sciences.

Thus, Japan is already ahead in the specialty hospitals in the region, however, it is expected that the market is likely to propel in the coming future.

Exhibit: Rest Of Asia Pacific Specialty Hospitals Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Bn)

ASIA PACIFIC SPECIALTY HOSPITALS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

– Cancer Hospitals

– Cardiac Hospitals

– Rehabilitation Hospitals

– ENT Hospitals

– Neurological Hospitals

– Orthopedic Hospitals

– Others

By Country

o Japan

o China

o India

