Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market Insights on Trends, Application, Types and Users Analysis 2019-2025

The report titled, “Global Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market Report, History and Forecast 2018-2026” has been recently published by TMRR. The authors of the report have done extensive study of the global Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired market keeping in mind the key aspects such as growth determinants, opportunities, challenges, restraints, and market developments. This analysis will enrich the ability of the companies involved in the global Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired market to make precise decisions. The report also emphasizes on the current and future trends in the global Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired market, which may bode well for the global Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired market in the coming years. Impact of the driving factors on the global Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired market growth has been mapped by the report. Besides, factors that are likely to challenge the global Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired market growth in the years to come are discussed by the industry experts in the report.

The report thoroughly reviews the manufacturers operating in the global Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired market. It offers figures pertaining to revenue, productions, and market share to provide a 360-degree view of it. They have used SWOT analysis to assess internal strengths, weaknesses, external opportunities, and threats. This is expected to help readers understand finer nuances of the market. This research report is presented in such a way that it helps a reader comprehend the market in wider aspects. In order to fulfil that goal, the researchers have divided the report into various chapters. It will provide readers with accurate and exact information, necessary for complete understanding of the market.

Notable Developments

The global assistive technologies for visually impaired market features a fragmented landscape due to the presence of several key players. These leading companies in the global market are constantly striving for increasing their user base with the help of new technologies and products. Naturally, the competition in market quite high and is working in favor of the development of the global market.

Some of the leading companies in the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market include names such as VFO, LVI Low Vision International, Nippon Telesoft, Humanware Group, and Dolphin Computer Access Ltd. among others.

Some of the notable developments in the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market are given below:

In August 2017, Humanware Group announced that the company has launched a new addition to its flagship explorÃâ line that includes explorÃâ 3, explorÃâ 5, and the latest explore 8. These are new and more powerful portable handheld magnifier.

Global Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market – Drivers and Restraints

There are several reasons behind the fast-paced development of the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market. One of the biggest reasons behind the market growth has been the initiatives undertaken by the healthcare agencies, non-profit organizations, and the NGOs operating across the globe for the betterment of life of visually impaired people with the help of technology. With the growing awareness and assistance campaigns undertaken by these organization, the spread of the assistive technologies for visually impaired market has been growing at a rapid pace. This has thus been the key driving factor for the development of the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market. Moreover, with the help of social media and other platforms, increasing awareness campaigns are being put out and also growing use of mobility and low vision devices for personal use are also helping for the development of the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market.

Global Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market – Geographical Outlook

The global assistive technologies for visually impaired market has five main regions that provide the reader with the intricate details of the working dynamics of the regional landscape. These regions are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Of these, currently, the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market is dominated by the regional segment of North America. The region controls more than one-third of the overall market share and is expected to continue to dominate the market in the coming years of the forecast period of 2018 to 2028. This dominance of the North America segment of the global assistive technologies for visually impaired market can be primarily attributed to the highly-developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. This along with the fact the region is also privileged to have an early access to the constant technological advancements in terms of devices and software is also an important factor for its overall growth.

Market Segmentation is as follows:

By Product (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

Educational Devices Braille Computers Braille Writers Reading Machines

Mobility Devices

Low Vision Devices

Others

By End Users (2016–2026; US$ Mn)

Blind School

Hospital and Social Organization

Personal Use

The researchers have covered the various product type, end user, and application segments in the Global Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market Report. They have studied the varieties of products available in the market. Assessment of investments and innovation in these products has also been mentioned in complete detail. The application segment also receives spotlight through evaluation of possible usages of products.

The regions covered in the Assistive Technologies for Visually Impaired Market Report includes Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and Europe. The research report analyses all the factors augmenting each regional market. It provides the historic, current, and forecast figures for them. Changing government policies and political volatility have been discussed at great length in this chapter to offer clarity.

