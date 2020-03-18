Astronishing Growth in Luxury Furniture Market 2020|key players like Duresta Upholstery Ltd., Muebles Pico, Valderamobili, Giovanni Visentin, Scavolini, Laura Ashley

Luxury furniture enhances the work & living environment and improves the aesthetic value of homes, hotels and offices along with indoor and outdoor spaces. The growth and developments in the real estate industry largely drive the global luxury furniture market. A rise in disposable incomes, globalization and an increase in the population living in urban regions across developing countries, majorly boosts the market growth. It is anticipated that the eco-friendly luxury furniture segment would witness higher growth during the forecast period, owing to the growing environmental consciousness among consumers.

In addition, it is expected that high growth in online retailing, would also have a positive impact on the market. Lack of skilled labor and the increasing cost of raw materials are the major challenges of the market. Improving life styles and an increase in disposable incomes would provide significant opportunities in the market.

Wood furniture has generated highest revenue in 2014 followed by metal furniture. The glass furniture segment would grow with highest rate among the key materials used for furniture manufacturing during the forecast period. Out of the total market revenue, domestic furniture segment and commercial sector accounted for nearly 70% and 30% respectively. In the current scenario, living and bedroom segment has generated largest revenue in the domestic market, followed by kitchen. It is expected that lighting segment would at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Luxury furniture for hospitality sector has generated largest revenue in the commercial sector and would grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. On the basis of geography, Europe has generated highest revenue in 2014. Asia Pacific region would grow with significant rate followed by LAMEA region, during the forecast period.

Global Luxury Furniture Market Analysis to 2020 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Luxury Furniture industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Luxury Furniture Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. Luxury Furniture Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

Some of the key players of Luxury Furniture Market:

Duresta Upholstery Ltd., Muebles Pico, Valderamobili, Giovanni Visentin, Scavolini, Laura Ashley, Iola Furniture Ltd., Nella Vetrina, Henredon Furniture Industries Inc. and Turri S.r.l. The market players are actively in the process of developing multifunctional furniture due to its rising demand among consumers.

The market is segmented on the basis of material, end-users and geography. On the basis of materials, the market is segmented into metal, plastic, wood, glass, leather and others. The end-user segment comprises of domestic and commercial use. The domestic segment is further sub segmented into kitchens, living & bedrooms, bathrooms, outdoors and lighting. The commercial segment is further classified into office, hospitality and others. Geographically, the market is segmented across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Luxury Furniture Market from 2014 – 2020 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Luxury Furniture Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2014 – 2020. Forecast and analysis of Luxury Furniture Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Reason to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Luxury Furniture Market. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Luxury Furniture Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

