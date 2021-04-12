ATV and UTV Market 2020 Analysis, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Share, Growth, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecast to 2025

The increasing demand for atv and utv owing to growing tourism activities. The rising trend of adventure sports and sports activities has enlarged the demand for such vehicles. The growing living standards and rising consumer disposable income also boosts the market growth. Some other factors driving the market growth comprise rising applications in agriculture and defense sectors, supportive government enterprises, and technological advancements.

Global ATV and UTV Market Size accounted for $x.x billion in 2018 and is estimated to raise at a CAGR of x.x% over the forecast period. ATV (All-Terrain Vehicle) is nothing but an open motor tricycle or quadricycle bike which is basically developed for off-road use. The all-terrain vehicle is used for sports activities such as dirt-track and hill climbing. It is usually used in uneven terrains and remote areas.

Key players of ATV and UTV Market are Honda Motors Co Ltd, Yamaha Motors, Deere and Company, Kubota Corporation, Polaris Industries, Caterpillar Inc., Bobcat Company, Bombardier Recreational Products, Hisun Motors

It is an ideal vehicle for use in environments such as mountains, river banks, forests, snow, and others. ATVs are mostly used in applications such as adventure sports, rescue operations, and exploration missions. UTV (Utility Task Vehicles), also called as side-by-sides, which is powered by electric motors or IC engines, and it is driven through steering. They has capacity of travelling over rough terrains. UTVs are used in applications such as mining, farming, and rescue. They can accommodate two or more persons along with additional loads.

The global atv and utv market segmentation is dependent on type, application, and region. By type, this market is classified into all-terrain vehicle and utility task vehicle. All-terrain vehicle is again segmented into sport ATV, sport utility ATV, utility ATV, and other ATV, where utility task vehicle segment is categorized into multipurpose utility vehicle, load carrier utility vehicle, sports utility vehicle, and other utility vehicles. The market 2017 accounted for largest market share owing to growing demand for adventure and sports activities.

Based on application segment, the market is sub-segmented into mining, sports, agriculture, entertainment, defense, and others. Geographically, this market is divided into Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and MEA. Among these, North America is valued for one of the largest share for market 2017. The rising demand of atv and utv from mining, forests, and agriculture sectors drives the market share in the region.

The global atv and utv market: Segmentation

By type

ATV

UTV

By Application

Mining

Sports

Agriculture

Defense

By Region

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific

MEA

Latin America

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global atv and utv Market’:

– Analysis of future prospects as well as global atv and utv market trends over the forecast period (2018-2025)

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing as well as developed economies and also various macro & microeconomic factors that affect the growth of the market.

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics.

– Key drivers influencing market’s growth, opportunities, restraints, sales channels and distributors.

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including end-user, application, manufacturing process and geographical regions.

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market such as expansions, growth strategies, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market

– Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

