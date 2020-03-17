Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Sports and Entertainment Market to 2027 Analysis by Advanced Technologies and Rising Demand Led by customers

Smart phones are the must have digital devices today, they have changed the way we communicate, travel, design, run business and many more. In recent years smartphones revolutionized the world and still the ongoing R&Ds to launch advanced features, improved and more customer centric and enterprise level applications holds the market for years to go. AR and VR are the technologies which immerse the user into virtual world and allows to interact with the virtual objects being in real environment. The new interface of communication offered by AR and VR technology will overtake the markets of existing interfaces in the gaming and entertainment activities.

The research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Sports and Entertainment market to project its progress during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence the development rate of the Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Sports and Entertainment market. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, demand and production capability across different countries.

The Major Key Market Players: Artoolworks, Inc., Blippar, EON Reality, Inc., Google, Inc., HTC Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oculus VR, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, Zugara, Inc.

Researchers conducting the research also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent amendments in the government regulation and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

Smartphone and tablets manufacturers are integrating more AR applications to increase the user experience and with growing smartphone market, AR integrations are expected to take a leap in near future which is anticipated to be the major driver for the augmented reality and virtual reality in sports and entertainment market. Lack of technological understanding and awareness about these products coupled with higher costs associated would pose a challenge to the growth of the augmented reality and virtual reality in sports and entertainment market. Huge investments towards technological advancements in the sports and entertainment sector would provide good opportunities to the players operating in the augmented reality and virtual reality in sports and entertainment market.

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

