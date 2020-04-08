Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market Industry Size, Share, Revenue Growth, Development And Demand Forecast To 2025

REPORT HIGHLIGHT

The autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market was valued at USD 2.68 billion by 2017, growing with 3.4% CAGR during the forecast period, 2018-2025

Market Dynamics

Autism spectrum disorder includes a class of neuro-developmental disabilities. Some of the prominent disorders that come under the umbrella term of autism spectrum disorder are pervasive personality disorder-not otherwise specified, Asperger’s syndrome, and autism. Autism spectrum disorder therapeutics concerns with various treatment options such as behavioral therapy, which is usually considered as the first-line treatment. Patients are also given pharmacological therapies to help them function properly in their daily lives.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report-https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10294048

Autism spectrum disorder therapeutics companies are observed to continuously introduce innovative solutions in the global market after receiving approval from regulatory authorities. In April 2019, Finch Therapeutics Group, a US developer of microbial therapies, received FDA’s Fast Track designation for its Full-Spectrum Microbiota therapy. According to the company, the therapy is aimed at treating autism spectrum disorder in children.

The growing number of autism patients is anticipated to increase the demand for autism spectrum disorder therapeutics. Companies are coming up with various novel products and have a number of drugs in the pipeline for autism treatment. Moreover, there has been a rise in the manufacture of generic pharmaceutical products used to treat autism. All of these factors are expected to push the growth of the global autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market. In addition, companies are investing heavily in research and development to introduce new products in the global market. However, tight regulations and policies associated with product approval are foretold to pose a challenge to players operating in the global autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market.

Drug Type Takeaway

The segment of insomnia drugs is projected to exhibit robust growth in the global autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market. In April 2019, the FDA announced that it will require certain prescription insomnia medicine manufacturers to issue a new boxed warning. The announcement comes after the reporting of several cases of deaths and serious injuries caused due to complex sleep behaviors after taking the medicines. Among indication segments, insomnia could secure a significant share of the global market. Analysts expect hospital pharmacies to collect a leading share of the global market, among distribution channels.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10294048

Regional Takeaway

Regionally, North America is forecast to show healthier growth in the global autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market because of the rising awareness about autism, increasing incidence of the disorder, and new product development. Europe could be another high-growth regional market gaining from the increase in research and development activities and rising number of autism awareness programs.

Key Players

The global autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market witnesses the presence of top players such as Actavis, Inc., Curemark LLC, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., Pediatric BioScience, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck & Co., and Par Sterile Products, LLC.

The market size and forecast for each segment and sub-segments has been considered as below:

Request For Full Report- https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10294048

Historical Year – 2014 & 2016

Base Year – 2017

Estimated Year – 2018

Projected Year – 2025

TARGET AUDIENCE

Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers

Manufacturers

Government and Regional Agencies

Research Organizations

Consultants

Distributors

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The scope of this report covers the market by its major segments, which include as follows:

MARKET, BY DRUG CLASS

Insomnia Drugs

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors

Anticonvulsants

Antipsychotics

Others

MARKET, BY INDICATION

Insomnia

Epilepsy

Depression

Hyperactivity and Inattention

Others

MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

MARKET, BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Rest of APAC

Rest of the World

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

About Us

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: Kenneth research

Email:[email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609