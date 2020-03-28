Auto-Injectors Market Insights, Trends & Future Development Status Recorded During 2019-2025

Auto-Injectors Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Auto-Injectors market for period of 2018 to 2025. In the year 2016, the global Auto-Injectors market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

This research report based on ' Auto-Injectors market' includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ' Auto-Injectors market' that includes numerous regions.

Auto-Injectors Market Overview:

The Research projects that the Auto-Injectors market size will grow from in 2018 to by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.

Leading manufacturers of Auto-Injectors Market:

Key players in the global auto-injectors market

Some key players in the global auto-injectors market included in this report are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Sanofi, Pfizer, Inc., Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Janssen Global Services, LLC, Antares Pharma, Inc., Amgen Inc. and Eli Lilly and Company. Mylan N.V. is a leader in the global auto-injectors market in terms of revenue share. Mylan holds a market share of about 83.7% in the global auto-injectors market owing to the fact that the blockbuster product “Epipen” is a widely sold auto-injector and has a tremendous contribution to the global auto-injectors market. Becton, Dickinson and Company is one of the leading manufacturers of refillable auto-injectors focussing on manufacturing Physioject that is compatible with several injectable drugs. In terms of revenue, Becton, Dickinson and Company holds about 8.4% of the global auto-injectors market share owing to a rising adoption of Physioject.

Analyst’s Viewpoint

Reduction in price due to approved generic versions will boost the sales revenue of global auto injector devices over the forecast period

Drop in price of Epipen from US$ 600 to US$ 300

Auto-injectors manufacturers are introducing generic versions in order to reduce the overall cost of the device. In order to better serve anaphylaxis patients with epinephrine at an affordable cost, Mylan N.V. has implemented the decision of introducing the generic version of Epipen at half the price. The initial pack of two was sold at US$ 600 till December 2016 which will be sold at US$ 300 from January 2017. This has increased the affordability of insured as well as non-insured patients to opt for Epipen. This drop in price will increase the penetration of the EpiPen auto-injector, which holds around 90% share of the overall market.

