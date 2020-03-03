Automated External Defibrillators Market 2019 – Industry by Type, by Application and by Region – Forecast to 2025
The global Automated External Defibrillators market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Automated External Defibrillators market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.
In the Automated External Defibrillators market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Automated External Defibrillators market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.
Global Automated External Defibrillators market report on the basis of market players
Market: Competitive Landscape
The report also profiles major players in the global automated external defibrillators market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Physio-Control, Inc. (Stryker), NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, Schiller AG, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., GE Healthcare, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, Cardiac Science Corporation, and PRIMEDIC (Metrax GmbH – MEMBER OF YUWELL GROUP).
The global automated external defibrillators market has been segmented as below:
Global Automated External Defibrillators Market, by Technology
- Semi-Automatic
- Fully-Automatic
Global Automated External Defibrillators Market, by Size
- Standard Automated External Defibrillators
- Pediatric Automated External Defibrillators
Global Automated External Defibrillators Market, by End-user
- Hospitals
- Public Access
- Emergency Medical Services
- Homes
- Work Spaces
- Private Cardiac Clinics
Global Automated External Defibrillators Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- UK
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.
