Automated Guided Vehicle Market: Comprehensive study explores Huge Growth in Future | Syniverse Technologies LLC, Daifuku, JBT Corporation, Kion Group

The Automated Guided Vehicle industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market. The report includes the forecasts, breakdown, and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Companies Syniverse Technologies LLC, Daifuku, JBT Corporation, Kion Group, Toyota Industries, Kuka, Hyster-Yale-Materials Handling, EK Automation, Seegrid Corporation, Kollmorgan.

Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2025.

Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market valued approximately USD 1.79 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.56 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. The rise in demand for material handling equipment and speedy adoption of automation in various industries are the major factors driving the growth of the Automated guided vehicles market. Automated guided vehicles are programmed mobile vehicles which are mostly used in industries for transportation of materials around a manufacturing facility. These transport systems are capably functioning without driver’s operation. They increase efficiency decrease the damage caused to goods by reducing overheads and by restricting number of employees deployed to the duty. The vehicles consist of peripheral and on-site components along with stationary control system. The automated guided vehicles are designed individually according to specific environmental conditions they will be used. AGVs are widely used in areas of production, warehousing, logistics, and distribution since they ensure profitability through accurate and efficient operations.

The regional analysis of Global Automated Guided Vehicle Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The market is largely dominated by Europe because of the exceptionally high labor cost in this region. Europe held the largest share of the global AGV market in 2017, while APAC is the most promising region for the AGV market, and the market in APAC is expected to witness the highest CAGR because of the region’s fast-growing e-commerce industry, a booming manufacturing sector, and numerous planned installations of AGVs in emerging economies such as China and India.

The qualitative research report on ‘Automated Guided Vehicle market’ covering fundamental strategic developments of the market, key market features, including revenue, capacity, price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross, production, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition to that, the study provides a comprehensive analysis of the key market factors and their latest trends, along with relevant market segments and sub-segments.

Key players: Syniverse Technologies LLC, Daifuku, JBT Corporation, Kion Group, Toyota Industries, Kuka, Hyster-Yale-Materials Handling, EK Automation, Seegrid Corporation, Kollmorgan

By Type by Navigation Technology by Industry (Manufacturing, Food and Beverage, Aerospace, Healthcare, Logistics, Retail)

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Chapter 1, to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Automated Guided Vehicle, Applications of , Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, to analyze the Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, to display the Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, Export & Import, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, to show the Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, to show the Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, EU, Japan, China, India & Southeast Asia, Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, to explore the Market Analysis by Application Major Manufacturers Analysis;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis;

Chapter 11, to analyze the Consumers Analysis of Global Automated Guided Vehicle by region, type and application;

Chapter 12, to describe Automated Guided Vehicle Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automated Guided Vehicle sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

