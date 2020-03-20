Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Market Report 2020: Analysis of Rising Business Opportunities with Prominent Investment Ratio by 2027

What is Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast?

Automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) is a technology that helps in surveillance and determines the aircraft position through satellite navigation and broadcasts it periodically for being tracked. This information is received by the ground stations of air traffic control.

The research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast market to project its progress during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence the development rate of the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast market. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region.

The Insight Partners delivers well-researched industry-wide information on the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast market. It studies the market’s essential aspects such as top participants, expansion strategies, business models, and other market features to gain improved market insights. Additionally, it focuses on the latest advancements in the sector and technological development, executive tools, and tactics that can enhance the performance of the sectors.

Rising concerns for safety paired with stringent regulations from the government have driven the ADS-B market growth. Further, increase in the modernization of air traffic management infrastructure is creating opportunity for the market.

Here we have listed the top Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast Market companies in the world

Honeywell International, Inc.

2. L-3 Technologies, Inc.

3. Esterline Technologies Corporation

4. Garmin Ltd.

5. Rockwell Collins, Inc.

6. Indra Sistemas, S.A.

7. Harris Corporation

8. Thales Group

9. Avidyne Corporation

10. Freeflight Systems

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

Geographically, this report focuses on product sales, value, market share, and growth opportunity in key regions such as United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India.

