Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Better Online Solutions, TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd., Epson America Inc., Allien Technologies Corporation, Avery Dennison Corporation and More

Global Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market accounted for USD 36.2 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% the forecast period to 2026.

Top Major Market Competitors:

ebra Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Datalogic S.p.A., Bluebird Inc., Godex International, Code Corporation, Toshiba Tech Corporation, SATO Holdings Corporation, JADAK Tech, Axicon Auto ID Ltd., Microscan System, Inc., Unitech Electronics Co. Ltd., Opticon Sensors Europe B.V., IMPINJ Inc., Better Online Solutions, TSC Auto ID Technology Co., Ltd., Epson America Inc., Allien Technologies Corporation, Avery Dennison Corporation, Newland Europe B.V., and Seagull Scientific Inc. among others.

Scope of the report

Years Considered: – 2020–2026

Base year: – 2019

Forecast period: – 2020–2026 (Value (USD Million))

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market in these regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Chapter Details of Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Landscape

Part 04: Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Sizing

Part 05: Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

