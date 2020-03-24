Automation as a Service (AaaS) Market will experience robust expansion in the 2019-2026 forecast period – Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism, HCL Technologies, Hewlett

Automation as a Service (AaaS) is a set of disruptive technologies that provide professional services to industries that are willing to adopt automation in their day-to-day processes. Plethora of software applications and rise in need to automate certain processes with redundant responses is a major factor that drives the growth of the market among major social networking players. For instance, in 2018, IFTTT Inc. adopted AaaS to provide end users with instant responses by automating processes with applications such as Twitter, Facebook, OneDrive, and WordPress. These processes are able to automatically execute various tasks when specific conditions are met and are known as recipes.

The report evaluates the key vendors engaged in the Automation as a Service market including: Automation Anywhere, Inc., Blue Prism Limited, HCL Technologies Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, International Business Machines Corporation, Kofax Inc., Microsoft Corporation, NICE Robotic Automation, Pegasystems Inc., and UiPath.

Connected devices are proliferating the traction of AaaS solutions as these devices provide easy data access. IoT and smartphones are key connected devices that propel the adoption of automation as a service at a significant rate. Primarily, robotics plays a vital role in optimizing manual work processes, especially in warehouses that require tireless working with heavy loads. However, concerns associated with data security and privacy as automation requires sharing of data at a high pace, which is expected to hamper the growth of the market to a certain extent.

Automation as a Service Market by Industry Vertical:

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Retail

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Automation as a Service Market, by Component

Solution

Services

The automation as a service market is segmented on the basis of component, business function, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is categorized into solution and services. On the basis of business function, it is divided information technology, sales and marketing, operations, finance, human resources, and others. On the basis of enterprise size, it is divided into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. Depending on industry vertical, it is categorized into BFSI, telecom & IT, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, government & defense, energy & utilities, media & entertainment, transportation & logistics, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

