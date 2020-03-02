Automation Market, 2019-2025 | Growing at a CAGR of 6% According BlueWeave Consulting

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Automation Market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The global automation market was approximately valued at USD billion in the year 2019 and is expected to generate a bulk revenue of around USD billion by the year 2025, by growing at a CAGR of around 6 % during the forecast period 2019- 2025. The market is growing due to several factors.

The global automation market is anticipated to show a considerable growth, particularly in the areas of artificial intelligence, 3D printing, and drones, each of which are projected to nearly double in generating revenues over the time span of three years till the year 2025.

Automation is now an essential factor to most of the modern industries, and that is the reason why the industrial software development is highly crucial to fields including engineering, tech, and scientific research.

The global automation market is regularly credited with a few advantages for mankind, for example, expanded profitability, decreased work serious work, higher benefits, and bettered security. Robotics and control frameworks are the most significant parts of automation, as the whole usefulness lays on them. People tend to bring fluctuation into their work. Manual work is regularly scrutinized for irregularity as the yield is totally subject to ordinary limit with respect to work.

Automation market is the direct inverse of this predicament, and gives items that carry consistency to ventures. The greatest automation market challenge is the underlying expense of speculation that is required for structuring, executing, and introducing a robotized framework.

By End User segment, the manufacturing section holds the largest market share and is majorly growing with an approximate value of 7% CAGR by the end of the forecast period 2019- 2025. Currently, the manufacturing units are making the best use of the automated processes in order to meet with the faster production of goods. Automation in any trade now ensures faster production capacity along with faster delivery of goods. The automation process is highly necessary for the development of business.

The major industry players in the global automation market include prominent names like Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, General Electric, Rockwell Automation, and Yokogawa Electric, ABB, Honeywell Solutions, Emerson Electric, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric, among others.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of Automation Market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of Automation Market and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.

