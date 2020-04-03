Automobile Brake Pad Market, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast To 2027

Detailed Study on the Global Automobile Brake Pad Market

Automobile Brake Pad Market Segmentation

The following manufacturers are covered:

Federal Mogul

BOSCH

TRW

Nisshinbo Group company

MAT Holdings

ITT Corporation

ATE

Hoenywell

Acdelco

Akebono

Delphi Automotive

BREMBO

Sangsin Brake

SAL-FER

ADVICS

FBK CORPORATIOIN

ICER

MK Kashiyama

Sumitomo

Hitachi Chemical

Hawk Performance

Fras-le

EBC Brakes

Brake Parts Inc

ABS Friction

Meritor

Shandong Gold Phoenix

Shangdong xinyi

Double Link

Hunan BoYun

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Non-asbestos Organic Brake Pads

Low Metallic NAO Brake Pads

Semi Metallic Brake Pads

Ceramic Brake Pads

Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

