Automotive Audio and Infotainment Market – Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and 2020-2026 Forecasts | DENSO, Harman, Continental

Automotive Audio and Infotainment Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Automotive Audio and Infotainment market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Automotive Audio and Infotainment Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Automotive Audio and Infotainment market data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization.

Automotive Audio and Infotainment Market Report Covers the market status, volume, share, and growth factors and also includes the major development factors, key trends, opportunities, and major company profiles [ DENSO, Harman, Continental, Pioneer, Alpine Electronics, Clarion, Delphi, Visteon, Shenzhen Hangsheng Electronics, Panasonic Automotive Systems, Fujitsu Ten, Aisin Seiki, Foryou, Guangzhou Panyu Juda Car Audio Equipment, Mobis, Suzhou Sonavox Electronics, Coagent Enterprise, Shenzhen Baoling Electronic, JVC Kenwood, Blaupunkt, Bose Corporation, Garmin, Desay SV Automotive ]. Automotive Audio and Infotainment Market Concentrates on the global key producers, To explain, define and determine the Automotive Audio and Infotainment market by type, application, and region and examine the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

The global Automotive Audio and Infotainment market was estimated to be valued at USD $$ million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD $$ million by 2026, at a CAGR from 2020 to 2026. Increasing demand for Automotive Audio and Infotainment market constraints, increasing in infrastructure development in developing regions, growing demand for industry segment are some of the main driving factors for market growth.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Market Report :

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

– The report, global Automotive Audio and Infotainment market, comprises an analysis of vendors, which includes financial status, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, business strategies, and views.

– The report covers the competitive landscape, which includes M&A, joint ventures & collaborations, and competitor comparison analysis.

– In the vendors profile section, for companies that are privately held, the financial information and revenue of segments will be limited.

This report covers leading companies associated in Automotive Audio and Infotainment market:

DENSO, Harman, Continental, Pioneer, Alpine Electronics, Clarion, Delphi, Visteon, Shenzhen Hangsheng Electronics, Panasonic Automotive Systems, Fujitsu Ten, Aisin Seiki, Foryou, Guangzhou Panyu Juda Car Audio Equipment, Mobis, Suzhou Sonavox Electronics, Coagent Enterprise, Shenzhen Baoling Electronic, JVC Kenwood, Blaupunkt, Bose Corporation, Garmin, Desay SV Automotive

Objective of Studies:

– To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Automotive Audio and Infotainment market.

– To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Automotive Audio and Infotainment market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porte five force analysis etc.

– To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and Rest of the World.

– To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

– To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

– To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

– To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Automotive Audio and Infotainment market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Audio System, Infotainment System

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

Geographical Breakdown:

Market Segment by Countries, covering

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Automotive Audio and Infotainment markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Automotive Audio and Infotainment market from primary as well as secondary sources. The report covers detailed evaluation of market segment, type and application which will help readers understand the different aspect leading to market growth. The report evaluation is based on present trend and historic milestones affecting the market in positive as well as negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Automotive Audio and Infotainment market.

Table of Contents

1 Automotive Audio and Infotainment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Audio and Infotainment

1.2 Automotive Audio and Infotainment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Audio System

1.2.3 Infotainment System

1.3 Automotive Audio and Infotainment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automotive Audio and Infotainment Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicle

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.7 India Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Automotive Audio and Infotainment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Automotive Audio and Infotainment Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Automotive Audio and Infotainment Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production

3.4.1 North America Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production

3.5.1 Europe Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production

3.6.1 China Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production

3.7.1 Japan Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 South Korea Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production

3.8.1 South Korea Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 South Korea Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.9 India Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production

3.9.1 India Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.9.2 India Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Automotive Audio and Infotainment Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Automotive Audio and Infotainment Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Audio and Infotainment Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Automotive Audio and Infotainment Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive Audio and Infotainment Business

7.1 DENSO

7.1.1 DENSO Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 DENSO Automotive Audio and Infotainment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 DENSO Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 DENSO Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Harman

7.2.1 Harman Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Harman Automotive Audio and Infotainment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Harman Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Harman Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Continental

7.3.1 Continental Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Continental Automotive Audio and Infotainment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Continental Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Continental Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Pioneer

7.4.1 Pioneer Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Pioneer Automotive Audio and Infotainment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Pioneer Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Pioneer Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Alpine Electronics

7.5.1 Alpine Electronics Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Alpine Electronics Automotive Audio and Infotainment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Alpine Electronics Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Alpine Electronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Clarion

7.6.1 Clarion Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Clarion Automotive Audio and Infotainment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Clarion Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Clarion Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Delphi

7.7.1 Delphi Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Delphi Automotive Audio and Infotainment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Delphi Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Delphi Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Visteon

7.8.1 Visteon Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Visteon Automotive Audio and Infotainment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Visteon Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Visteon Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Shenzhen Hangsheng Electronics

7.9.1 Shenzhen Hangsheng Electronics Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Shenzhen Hangsheng Electronics Automotive Audio and Infotainment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Shenzhen Hangsheng Electronics Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Shenzhen Hangsheng Electronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Panasonic Automotive Systems

7.10.1 Panasonic Automotive Systems Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Panasonic Automotive Systems Automotive Audio and Infotainment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Panasonic Automotive Systems Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Panasonic Automotive Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Fujitsu Ten

7.11.1 Fujitsu Ten Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Fujitsu Ten Automotive Audio and Infotainment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Fujitsu Ten Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Fujitsu Ten Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Aisin Seiki

7.12.1 Aisin Seiki Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Aisin Seiki Automotive Audio and Infotainment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Aisin Seiki Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Aisin Seiki Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Foryou

7.13.1 Foryou Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Foryou Automotive Audio and Infotainment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Foryou Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Foryou Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Guangzhou Panyu Juda Car Audio Equipment

7.14.1 Guangzhou Panyu Juda Car Audio Equipment Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Guangzhou Panyu Juda Car Audio Equipment Automotive Audio and Infotainment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Guangzhou Panyu Juda Car Audio Equipment Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Guangzhou Panyu Juda Car Audio Equipment Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 Mobis

7.15.1 Mobis Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Mobis Automotive Audio and Infotainment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 Mobis Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Mobis Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 Suzhou Sonavox Electronics

7.16.1 Suzhou Sonavox Electronics Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 Suzhou Sonavox Electronics Automotive Audio and Infotainment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 Suzhou Sonavox Electronics Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 Suzhou Sonavox Electronics Main Business and Markets Served

7.17 Coagent Enterprise

7.17.1 Coagent Enterprise Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Sites and Area Served

7.17.2 Coagent Enterprise Automotive Audio and Infotainment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.17.3 Coagent Enterprise Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.17.4 Coagent Enterprise Main Business and Markets Served

7.18 Shenzhen Baoling Electronic

7.18.1 Shenzhen Baoling Electronic Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Sites and Area Served

7.18.2 Shenzhen Baoling Electronic Automotive Audio and Infotainment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.18.3 Shenzhen Baoling Electronic Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.18.4 Shenzhen Baoling Electronic Main Business and Markets Served

7.19 JVC Kenwood

7.19.1 JVC Kenwood Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Sites and Area Served

7.19.2 JVC Kenwood Automotive Audio and Infotainment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.19.3 JVC Kenwood Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.19.4 JVC Kenwood Main Business and Markets Served

7.20 Blaupunkt

7.20.1 Blaupunkt Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Sites and Area Served

7.20.2 Blaupunkt Automotive Audio and Infotainment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.20.3 Blaupunkt Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.20.4 Blaupunkt Main Business and Markets Served

7.21 Bose Corporation

7.21.1 Bose Corporation Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Sites and Area Served

7.21.2 Bose Corporation Automotive Audio and Infotainment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.21.3 Bose Corporation Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.21.4 Bose Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.22 Garmin

7.22.1 Garmin Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Sites and Area Served

7.22.2 Garmin Automotive Audio and Infotainment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.22.3 Garmin Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.22.4 Garmin Main Business and Markets Served

7.23 Desay SV Automotive

7.23.1 Desay SV Automotive Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Sites and Area Served

7.23.2 Desay SV Automotive Automotive Audio and Infotainment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.23.3 Desay SV Automotive Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.23.4 Desay SV Automotive Main Business and Markets Served

8 Automotive Audio and Infotainment Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Automotive Audio and Infotainment Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Audio and Infotainment

8.4 Automotive Audio and Infotainment Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Automotive Audio and Infotainment Distributors List

9.3 Automotive Audio and Infotainment Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Audio and Infotainment (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive Audio and Infotainment (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Automotive Audio and Infotainment (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 South Korea Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.6 India Automotive Audio and Infotainment Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Automotive Audio and Infotainment

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Audio and Infotainment by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Audio and Infotainment by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Audio and Infotainment by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Audio and Infotainment

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Automotive Audio and Infotainment by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Automotive Audio and Infotainment by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Automotive Audio and Infotainment by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Automotive Audio and Infotainment by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

