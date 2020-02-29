Automotive Brake Pedal Market – Qualitative Analysis on Demand 2025

Detailed Study on the Global Automotive Brake Pedal Market

Automotive Brake Pedal Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Magna International (Canada)

Futaba Industrial (Japan)

F-TECH (Japan)

Yorozu (Japan)

DURA Automotive Systems (USA)

SL (Korea)

Kyung Chang Industrial (Korea)

…

Market Segment by Product Type

Aluminum Alloy Material Type

Steel Material Type

Titanium Material Type

Nylon with Short Fiber Material Type

Others

Market Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

