Automotive Closed Die Forgings Market to Show Outstanding Growth by 2025 – Profiling Global Players Industry Developments, Outlook, Current Trends
A recent market study throws light on some of the leading factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Automotive Closed Die Forgings market in the upcoming decade.
As per the report, the Automotive Closed Die Forgings market is forecasted to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029).
The following manufacturers are covered:
Precision Castparts Corp
Arconic
NipponSteel&SumitomoMetal
KOBELCO
Thyssenkrupp
Aichi Steel
Eramet Group
American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings
Bharat Forge Limited
Avic Heavy Machinery
VSMPO-AVISMA
Allegheny Technologies
WanXiang
FAW
VDM Metals
Mahindra Forgings Europe
JSW
CITIC Heavy Industries
ScotForge
Farinia Group
Longcheng Forging
KITZ Corporation
Tongyu Heavy Industry
Sinotruck
Dongfeng Forging
Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging
China National Erzhong Group
China First Heavy Industries
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Custom Forging
Captive Forging
Catalog Forging
Segment by Application
Connecting rods
Torque Rod Bush
Crankshaft
Camshaft
Axle Shafts
Ring Gears
