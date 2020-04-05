Automotive Coatings Market Patents Analysis 2019-2025

Automotive Coatings Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Automotive Coatings is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Automotive Coatings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Automotive Coatings Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product type, technology, coat, and application industry segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global automotive coatings market by segmenting it in terms of product type, technology, coat, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for automotive coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual product type, technology, coat, and application segments of the market in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global automotive coatings market. The global market for automotive coatings is dominated by large players. Key players operating in the market are BASF SE, Axalta Coatings, PPG Industries, Valspar Corporation, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Akzo Nobel NV, Nippon Paint Holdings, KCC Corporation, and Jotun. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size (in terms of value and volume) of the global automotive coatings market for the base year 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on product type, technology, coat, application, and region. The market size and forecast for each product type, technology, coat, and application segment has been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Automotive Coatings Market, by Product Type

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Acrylic

Others (including Melamine, Saturated Polyester Resin, and Alkyds)

Global Automotive Coatings Market, by Technology

Solvent-borne

Water-borne

Powder

UV-cured

Global Automotive Coatings Market, by Coat

Clear Coat

Basecoat

Primer

E-coat

Global Automotive Coatings Market, by Application

Automotive OEM

Automotive Refinish

Global Automotive Coatings Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Turkey Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Iran GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify opportunities and market developments

Analysis of various product types, technologies, coat and applications wherein automotive coatings are used

Identification of key factors responsible to build a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the automotive coatings market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global automotive coatings market between 2018 and 2026

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand competition level

Porters’ Five Forces analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers in the market

Reasons to Purchase this Automotive Coatings Market Report:

* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

The Automotive Coatings Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Coatings Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Coatings Market Size

2.1.1 Global Automotive Coatings Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Automotive Coatings Production 2014-2025

2.2 Automotive Coatings Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Automotive Coatings Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Automotive Coatings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Automotive Coatings Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Coatings Market

2.4 Key Trends for Automotive Coatings Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Automotive Coatings Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Automotive Coatings Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Automotive Coatings Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Automotive Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Automotive Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 Automotive Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 Automotive Coatings Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

More Information…….