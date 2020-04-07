Automotive Coatings Market Research Report 2019 Analysis and Forecast To 2026

The ‘ Automotive Coatings market’ study Added by Market Study Report provides an in-depth analysis pertaining to potential drivers fueling this industry. The study also encompasses valuable insights about profitability prospects, market size, growth dynamics, and revenue estimation of the business vertical. The study further draws attention to the competitive backdrop of renowned market contenders including their product offerings and business strategies.

The report gives a far-reaching examination of the Automotive Coatings industry by types, applications, players and regions. This report also shows the 2014-2024 production, Consumption, revenue, Gross margin, Cost, Gross, market share, CAGR, and Market impacting factors of the Automotive Coatings industry.

A rundown of the competitive spectrum:

competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product type, technology, coat, and application industry segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global automotive coatings market by segmenting it in terms of product type, technology, coat, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for automotive coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual product type, technology, coat, and application segments of the market in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global automotive coatings market. The global market for automotive coatings is dominated by large players. Key players operating in the market are BASF SE, Axalta Coatings, PPG Industries, Valspar Corporation, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Akzo Nobel NV, Nippon Paint Holdings, KCC Corporation, and Jotun. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size (in terms of value and volume) of the global automotive coatings market for the base year 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on product type, technology, coat, application, and region. The market size and forecast for each product type, technology, coat, and application segment has been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Automotive Coatings Market, by Product Type

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Acrylic

Others (including Melamine, Saturated Polyester Resin, and Alkyds)

Global Automotive Coatings Market, by Technology

Solvent-borne

Water-borne

Powder

UV-cured

Global Automotive Coatings Market, by Coat

Clear Coat

Basecoat

Primer

E-coat

Global Automotive Coatings Market, by Application

Automotive OEM

Automotive Refinish

Global Automotive Coatings Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Turkey Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Iran GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify opportunities and market developments

Analysis of various product types, technologies, coat and applications wherein automotive coatings are used

Identification of key factors responsible to build a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the automotive coatings market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global automotive coatings market between 2018 and 2026

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand competition level

Porters’ Five Forces analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers in the market

In-depth information about the sales volume and the market share accumulated by each of the company, in addition to the revenue margin of every player is elucidated.

A basic outline of the company, along with its chief rivals and its manufacturing base has also been provided.

The report encompasses, in minute detail, information regarding the products manufactured by every company of Automotive Coatings market, product specifications, as well as their application scope.

The report is also inclusive the price patterns and the gross margins of the industry magnates.

The revenue and market share accumulated by every region has been enumerated in the report, in addition to the sales forecast and the volume.

The present status of the regional markets in this business sphere in addition to the prospects that every region holds in Automotive Coatings market in the years to come has been provided.

The projected growth rate of every region in Automotive Coatings market over the forecast timeline has also been discussed about.

An outline of the Automotive Coatings market segmentation:

The Automotive Coatings market report enumerates details about the factors impacting the industry, influence of technological developments on the vertical, risks, as well as the threats that substitutes present to the industry players. In addition, information about the changing preferences and needs of consumers in conjunction with the impact of the shifting dynamics of the economic and political scenario on the Automotive Coatings market has also been acknowledged in the study.

