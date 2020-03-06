Automotive Collision Repair Market Size, Share, Top-Players, Regional-Outlook, Demand & Forecast to 2026

The global Automotive Collision Repair Market is anticipated to reach around USD 222.7 billion by 2026 according to a new research published by Polaris Market Research. In 2017, the spare parts segment dominated the global market, in terms of revenue. In 2017, Europe accounted for the majority share in the global Automotive Collision Repair market.

The automotive collision repair market requires advanced protective materials which also meet the aesthetic features of the automobile. Additionally, the rapidly evolving paints and coating technology boosts the market growth. The companies are under constant pressure of improving safety standards and guidelines and damages to vehicles which further aides market growth. The increasing penetration of hybrid cars and electrical vehicles will offer market opportunities for growth during the forecast period. Digitalization of automotive repair and collision services also supports market growth. The high usage of these paints and coatings may lead to low-quality distribution in various applications. This acts as a potential risk to the environment and also restricts market growth. Another factor hindering the market growth is the dependence of consumers on insurance.

The global Automotive Collision Repair market is segmented on the basis of product, vehicle type, end-use, and geography. Based on the product, the market is segmented into paints and coatings, consumables, and spare parts. The end-use segment is categorized into New OEM, Aftermarket, Recycled, and Remanufactured. The vehicle types in the global automotive Collision Repair market include passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers.

In 2017, Europe accounted for the highest share in the global automotive Collision Repair market. The primary factors driving the automotive Collision Repair market growth in the region include established automotive industry, technological advancements, and high investment in R&D. The introduction of stringent government regulations regarding vehicular safety and emissions accelerate the adoption of automotive Collision Repair in the region. The growing safety concerns, rising number of road accidents, increasing development of autonomous vehicles, and growing automotive modernization further increases the demand of automotive collision repair in the region.

The leading companies profiled in the Automotive Collision Repair Market include Denso Corporation, Continental AG, 3M, Honeywell International, Inc., Johnson Controls, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Federal-Mogul LLC, Automotive Technology Products LLC, Caliber Collision, and Henkel AG & Co., KGaA. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders to innovate and launch new products to meet the increasing needs and requirements of consumers.

Table of Contents

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Automotive Collision Repair Market Insights

3.1. Automotive Collision Repair – Industry snapshot

3.2. Automotive Collision Repair – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Automotive Collision Repair Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Automotive Collision Repair – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Automotive Collision Repair Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2. Automotive Collision Repair Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Automotive Collision Repair Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. Automotive Collision Repair Market PEST Analysis, 2016

3.6. Automotive Collision Repair Market Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Automotive Collision Repair Industry Trends

3.8. Competitive Ranking Analysis

4. Automotive Collision Repair Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Products

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Paints and Coatings

4.3. Consumables

4.4. Spare Parts

5. Automotive Collision Repair Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Vehicle Type

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Passenger Vehicles

5.3. Commercial Vehicles

5.4. Two-Wheelers

6. Automotive Collision Repair Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by End-Use

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. New OEM

6.3. Aftermarket

6.4. Recycled

6.5. Remanufactured

7. Automotive Collision Repair Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Region

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. North America

7.2.1. US.

7.2.2. Canada

7.2.3. Mexico

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. UK

7.3.3. France

7.3.4. Italy

7.3.5. Rest of Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.4.1. China

7.4.2. India

7.4.3. Japan

7.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.5. Latin America

7.5.1. Brazil

7.5.2. Middle East & Africa

8. Company Profiles

8.1. Denso Corporation

8.1.1. Overview

8.1.2. Financials

8.1.3. Product Benchmarking

8.1.4. Recent Developments

8.2. 3M

8.2.1. Overview

8.2.2. Financials

8.2.3. Product Benchmarking

8.2.4. Recent Developments

8.3. Continental AG

8.3.1. Overview

8.3.2. Financials

8.3.3. Product Benchmarking

8.3.4. Recent Developments

8.4. Honeywell International, Inc.

8.4.1. Overview

8.4.2. Financials

8.4.3. Product Benchmarking

8.4.4. Recent Developments

8.5. Johnson Controls, Inc.

8.5.1. Overview

8.5.2. Financials

8.5.3. Product Benchmarking

8.5.4. Recent Developments

8.6. Robert Bosch GmbH

8.6.1. Overview

8.6.2. Financials

8.6.3. Product Benchmarking

8.6.4. Recent Developments

8.7. Federal-Mogul LLC

8.7.1. Overview

8.7.2. Financials

8.7.3. Product Benchmarking

8.7.4. Recent Developments

8.8. Automotive Technology Products LLC

8.8.1. Overview

8.8.2. Financials

8.8.3. Product Benchmarking

8.8.4. Recent Developments

8.9. Caliber Collision

8.9.1. Overview

8.9.2. Financials

8.9.3. Product Benchmarking

8.9.4. Recent Developments

8.10. Henkel AG & Co., KGaA

8.10.1. Overview

8.10.2. Financials

8.10.3. Product Benchmarking

8.10.4. Recent Developments

