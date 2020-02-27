Automotive EGR System Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Research, Strategies and Forecast to 2026 | BorgWarner, Denso, Rheinmetall Automotive

“

Automotive EGR System Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Automotive EGR System market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Automotive EGR System Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Automotive EGR System market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Automotive EGR System Market report to study and analyses the market size (Consumption, Value, Volume and Production) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, Automotive EGR System market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026. Bedsides Automotive EGR System industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( BorgWarner, Denso, Rheinmetall Automotive, Continental, Delphi, Korens, Mahle, Keihin, Eberspacher, Faurecia, Tenneco, Longsheng Technology, MEET Automotive, Klubert + Schmidt, Yibin Tianruida, Gits Manufacturing, Zhejiang Jiulong, Yinlun Machinery ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.

Exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) is a NOx emission control technique applicable to a wide range of diesel engines from light-, medium- and heavy-duty diesel engines right up to two-stroke low-speed marine engines. The configuration of an EGR system depends on the required EGR rate and other demands of the particular application.

According to the report, one of the key drivers of the market is the regulation of NOx emission from diesel and gasoline engines. To comply with rigorous NOx emission regulations, a combination of NOx reduction catalysts and EGR systems is used. Vehicles in European countries undergo stringent checks for compliance with emission standards. Japan and the US have adopted similar regulations. Governments issue such emission regulations to reduce the effects of harmful gases on human health and the environment. The primary aim of these legislations is to reduce the release of NOx and PM from the vehicle’s fuel.

At present, the leading companies in the market are BorgWarner, Denso, Rheinmetall Automotive, Delphi and Continental, this top 5 player occupied about 55% market share in 2016. The market size of global automotive exhaust gas recirculation systems was about 2280 M$ in 2016. In 2013, the consumption of global automotive exhaust gas recirculation valves and coolers grew at a double digit growth rate for the emission regulations effects, while in China, due to the China IV emission standard, the rapid growth in the consumption of automotive exhaust gas recirculation valves occurred in 2014.

The growth of The global Automotive EGR systems market may be impacted by the increased adoption of SCR over EGR systems technology, which has led to a decrease in the usage of EGR systems. SCR is a technology adopted by many automobile manufacturers, which uses AdBlue to convert excessive NOx gases into water and nitrogen.

The major challenge in this market is the adoption of SCR over EGR in diesel engines. SCR is a technology that converts the excessive NOx gases produced in the engine to water and nitrogen. It enables the engine to operate under optimized combustion conditions such as high temperature, high peak pressure, and excess oxygen.

The global Automotive EGR System market was 2450 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 4110 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% between 2020 and 2026.

This report covers leading companies associated in Automotive EGR System market:

BorgWarner, Denso, Rheinmetall Automotive, Continental, Delphi, Korens, Mahle, Keihin, Eberspacher, Faurecia, Tenneco, Longsheng Technology, MEET Automotive, Klubert + Schmidt, Yibin Tianruida, Gits Manufacturing, Zhejiang Jiulong, Yinlun Machinery

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Automotive EGR System Market Report :

✍ Top Key Company Profiles.

✍ Main Business and Rival Information

✍ SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✍ Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✍ Market Size And Growth Rate

✍ Company Market Share

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

✒ What are the key drivers that are expected to drive the growth of the Automotive EGR System market?

✒ Which regions experience the highest demand for Automotive EGR System, and how will these regions grow in the years to come?

✒ Who are the key players operating in the Automotive EGR System market?

✒ What is the market share of key players in the Automotive EGR System market?

✒ How are the Automotive EGR System market share dynamics expected to change in the coming years?

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

EGR Valves

EGR Coolers

EGR Sensors

ECU

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Diesel Engine

Gasoline Engine

Automotive EGR System Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

The report can answer the following questions:

✒ North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Automotive EGR System industry.

✒ Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Automotive EGR System industry.

✒ Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, – Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Automotive EGR System industry.

✒ Different types and applications of Automotive EGR System industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

✒ Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2026 of Automotive EGR System industry.

✒ Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Automotive EGR System industry.

✒ SWOT analysis of Automotive EGR System industry.

✒ New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Automotive EGR System industry.

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Automotive EGR System markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Automotive EGR System market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Automotive EGR System market.

